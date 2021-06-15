American Gigolo Reboot Starring Jon Bernthal Ordered to Series at Showtime

American Gigolo is moving full steam ahead at Showtime.

Today, the premium cabler announced a series order for a 10-episode reboot, which is written and directed by Emmy nominee David Hollander (Ray Donovan).

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original film, will executive produce with Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.

Bernthal also serves as a producer. The project is a production of Paramount Television Studios.

American Gigolo is a present-day reimagining of the iconic 1980 film.

Bernthal will play Julian Kaye, who is introduced 18 years after being arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry.

This happens while seeking the truth about the set-up that sent him to prison all those years ago and also hoping to reconnect with Michelle, his one true love.

“If you haven’t already fallen under the spell of Jon Bernthal, get ready,” said Showtime president Gary Levine in a statement.

“Jon absolutely owns the screen with his searing, brooding, and vulnerable performance in this contemporary version of American Gigolo."

"David Hollander brilliantly reimagines the seductive original film, confronting the mystery, the exhilaration, and the danger of our deepest desires.”

The cast also includes Rosie O’Donnell as homicide Detective Sunday, Lizzie Brocheré as sex work ring heiress Isabelle, and Gabriel LaBelle as a younger version of Julian named Johnny.

The cast is rounded out by Gretchen Mol, Leland Orser, and Wayne Brady.

American Gigolo is poised to be another hit project for Bernthal, whose credits include The Peanut Butter Falcon, The Punisher, Widows, Baby Driver, Wind River, and The Accountant.

His other roles include Daredevil, Show Me a Hero, Sicario, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Walking Dead, and Rampart.

American Gigolo has been in the works for over a year at Showtime, with the streamer saying the following 16 months ago when the pilot was ordered.

“American Gigolo comes with all the sizzle you’d expect, but it also offers a deep dive into the complicated waters of relationships and sexuality in 2020,” said Levine in March 2020.

“We’ve assembled an ‘A’ team to adapt this iconic movie into a SHOWTIME series with the talent and magnetism of Jon Bernthal, the exquisite filmmaking and showrunning of David Hollander, the legendary Jerry Bruckheimer and our new sister studio, Paramount.”

