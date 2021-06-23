American Housewife Will Not Be Revived Following ABC Cancellation

In news that will surprise no one, another canceled TV show is not being saved by another outlet.

ABC canceled American Housewife earlier this year after five seasons, and while there was uncertainty surrounding whether it would be shopped to other outlets, we now have our answer.

TV Line broke the news earlier this month, revealing that "it is the end" for the comical series.

While the series spent its final season on the bubble, there did seem to be a desire from ABC to keep the show around.

Unfortunately, fans were left in tears last month when the plug was officially pulled.

Diedrich Bader, who played Greg Otto, hinted the show was not being shopped around shortly after the cancellation news broke.

"Sorry to say that American Housewife will not be returning for another season," he tweeted.

"It was an absolute honor to work [with] the entire cast (new [and] original), the crew, and the writers."

He added, "And I want to thank our fans for all your support over the years. I’ll miss playing Greg. He was a sweet man."

Meg Donnelly, who played eldest Otto child Taylor, also tweeted at the time about the demise.

Donnelly wrote that she "can’t even think of words right now at all" but thanked fans for "watching, even [with] our endless time slot switches."

"I can’t fathom [that] I won’t be going home to Stage 23 anymore," she added after calling the show "magic."

"We love you so much. Thank you."

American Housewife had been a reliable performer over the last five seasons for ABC, so the cancellation was a bit of a shocker.

It averaged 3 million viewers and a 0.55 rating in the demo, ranking No. 7 in the demo of ABC's 15 scripted series.

ABC renewed Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Goldbergs, The Conners, The Good Doctor, Big Sky, The Rookie, Black-ish, Home Economics, and A Million Little Things.

It canceled Rebel, Mixed-ish, Call Your Mother, and For Life.

American Housewife was higher rated in linear ratings than shows like Big Sky, The Rookie, and Black-ish.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.