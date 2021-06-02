Apple Extends Trip to The Mosquito Coast With Season 2 Order

We have some good news if you've been loving all of the twists and turns on The Mosquito Coast.

Following its widely acclaimed global debut, Apple TV+ announced today that the gripping drama series has been picked up for a second season.

Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman star.

The renewal was announced ahead of the highly anticipated season one finale, premiering globally this Friday on Apple TV+.

“'The Mosquito Coast’ has captured the imagination of viewers all over the world, not only because of its adrenaline-fueled action and adventure but also for the engaging family story and captivating performances at its heart,” said Matt Cherniss, Apple’s head of programming.

“We can’t wait to find out what comes next for the Fox family, and for audiences to continue to experience the thrill ride."

From award-winning novelist Neil Cross, and based on the best-selling book by Paul Theroux which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, the show is a gripping adventure and layered character drama following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (played by Justin Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government.

The seven-episode series is created for television and executive produced by Neil Cross. Executive producers also include author Paul Theroux, star Justin Theroux, Rupert Wyatt, and Edward L. McDonnell.

Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Bob Bookman also serve as executive producers for Veritas Entertainment Group. Developed by Neil Cross & Tom Bissell, The Mosquito Coast is a Fremantle Production for Apple TV+.

TV Fanatic got the chance to chat with the cast ahead of the series debut, and it was clear they had become a family throughout the production process.

The series is addictive, complete with compelling mysteries, and it will be fun to see how that is expanded upon during the now-official second season.

Apple TV+ has an impressive track record when it comes to renewing its series, but there were rumblings of The Mosquito Coast being a miniseries.

