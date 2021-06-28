Batwoman Loses Two Stars Ahead of Season 3

Gotham City will be down two members of the Kane family on Batwoman Season 3.

Entertainment Weekly is reporting that both Dougray Scott and Wallis Day will not be back on the superhero drama.

“This character of Jacob had sort of run its course, for better or for worse,” showrunner Caroline Dries explained to the outlet.

“We ended up being able to really write to a good ending for Jacob, just kind of knowing in advance that’s what we were going to do…. It allowed us to give Dougray some really rich stuff toward the end.”

“Having Dougray Scott as Jacob Kane on Batwoman was incredibly special for all of us,” Dries shared in a statement.

“An actor with his pedigree and reputation elevates any project, and he had great chemistry with his castmates."

"We loved telling Commander Kane’s story for the last two seasons, and we will always leave the door open to have him return. We wish him the very best!”

Wallis Day joined during Batwoman Season 2 in a recast after Batwoman Season 1 lead Ruby Rose exited the series, but she is not expected to return in additional seasons.

“I would never say never because you never know, but for now, that was our farewell to Kate,” Dries explained to EW.

The exit of Kate is somewhat surprising, especially because it seemed like there was much more story for the character.

"Thank you so much for tuning into Batwoman this season. Every second has been an absolute highlight Sparkles this ep was written by amazing @carolinedries & directed by incredible @Holly__Dale Thank you for believing in me to play your Kate Kane," Day shared on Twitter after the episode aired.

"Batwoman fans I know how much Kate Kane means to you & I love her too. I hear your feelings & I can’t say I don’t feel the same way but we did the best we could."

"Kate will always be a part of the Batwoman story & have a place in our hearts. Guys, thank you & Kate, I love you."

