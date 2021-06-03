Bridgerton Season 2 Spoilers: How Will it Address Regé-Jean Page's Exit?

Regé-Jean Page may not be a part of the Bridgerton Season 2 cast, but Simon Basset will not be forgotten.

Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne on the Netflix hit, has opened up about how Page's exit will impact the second season.

As you will recall, Daphne and Simon were very much together at the close of Bridgerton Season 1, with the pair welcoming a newborn son into the world.

"I think he'll definitely be referred to a lot," the actress explained in a chat with The Wrap.

"I think we'll see the baby. And we'll just focus more on [Daphne's] relationship with the Bridgerton Family."

As previously reported, Bridgerton Season 2 will focus on Anthony Bridgerton's search for love.

"It's definitely different," Dynevor said of the sophomore run.

"And I've said it before, but I think the fans who have read the books and know the books are aware that every season will focus on a different sibling's journey.

"And it might be a little bit more of a – not shock, but like a surprise for the fans that love Daphne and Simon's story so much. But I think that's honestly the joy of the show in the long-term, getting to see these different love stories play out."

Fans of Bridgerton everywhere were left stunned when it emerged that Page was bowing out of the series.

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” a message from Lady Whistledown revealed.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” it continued.

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Page subsequently revealed that the beauty of the role was that it had a clear beginning, middle, and end.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” Page told Variety.

“[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

Bridgerton was a huge success for Netflix and has been renewed through Season 4, while a spinoff has been ordered.

The new season will feature new cast members Simone Ashley (Sex Education), Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Calam Lynch (Dunkirk, Derry Girls), Rupert Young (The White Queen), and Rupert Evans.

They join Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Ruby Barker (Marina Thompson), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), and Ruby Stokes (Francesca Bridgerton).

The cast is rounded out by Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington), Ben Miller (Lord Featherington), Kathryn Drysdale (Genevieve Delacroix), Sabrina Bartlett (Siena Rosso), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), and Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley).

What are your thoughts on these Season 2 teases?

