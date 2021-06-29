Chapelwaite: Premiere Date and Teaser for Chapelwaite with Adrien Brody and Emily Hampshire

The works of prolific horror author Stephen King are getting another TV adaptation.

Premium network EPIX announced today that Chapelwaite, based on the short story Jerusalem’s Lot by Stephen King and starring Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Emily Hampshire, will premiere on Sunday, August 22 at 10pm ET/PT.

Set in the 1850s, the series follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea.

However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

Hampshire plays Rebecca Morgan, an ambitious young woman who left Preacher’s Corners to attend Mount Holyoke College, and has returned home with an advance to write a story for the new and prestigious Atlantic Magazine.

Her writer’s block lifts when Boone arrives in town with his children, and despite her mother’s protests, Rebecca applies to be governess of the infamous Chapelwaite manor and the Boone family in order to write about them.

In doing so, Rebecca will not only craft the next great gothic novel, she’ll unravel a mystery that has plagued her own family for years.

The cast alone should be enough to garner significant viewership.

Add to that that the spooky and well received short story Jerusalem's Lot is the catalyst for Chapelwaite, and it's a no-brainer.

Jerusalem's Lot is the precursor to King's successful Salem's Lot, which is also getting an update in the form of a feature film.

First published in King's short collection, Night Shift, Jerusalem's Lot was told through a series of letters and diary entries, mostly attributed to Brody's Charles Boone.

In the teaser below, a child asks if the house is safe. Well, child, the house in this story is said to be a "bad house," with a history of all the things that make a house less than a home -- disappearances, bumps in the night, and other sad events.

It should be a very fun watch!

In addition to Brody, the series is executive produced by Donald De Line (Ready Player One, Wayward Pines), Jason Filardi, Peter Filardi and Burr Steers. Chapelwaite is produced by EPIX Studios.

Check out the trailer now, and let us know if you're of a mind to watch the series when it debuts on August 22 at 10/9c on EPIX.

We're of a mind to cover it, so weigh in!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.