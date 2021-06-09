Chris Harrison Confirms Exit from The Bachelor Franchise: "I’m Excited to Start a New Chapter"

Chris Harrison's tenure on The Bachelor franchise is officially over.

The star on Tuesday afternoon confirmed what multiple outlets reported earlier in the day:

He will not return to The Bachelor or any of its spinoffs in any capacity.

"I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter," Harrison wrote on Tuesday afternoon via Instagram.

He added:

"I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together.

"While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime."

Harrison stepped aside from the franchise earlier this year, just days after he seemingly defended The Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell when racially-insensitive social media posts came to light.

He has since apologized on several occasions.

“I am an imperfect man, I made a mistake and I own that,” Chris said in March 4 while appearing on Good Morning America.

“I believe that mistake doesn’t reflect who I am or what I stand for. I am committed to progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise."

At the time, he said he had been speaking with diversity experts.

"This is a franchise that has been a part of my life for the better part of 20 years and I love it," he continued.

He also apologized to Rachel Lindsay, who he was speaking to when he seemingly defended Kirkconnel's actions.

"I apologize to my friend Rachel Lindsay for not listening to her better on a topic she has firsthand understanding of."

As rumors swirled about his continued involvement in the franchise, he declared that he had every intention of returning.

“I plan to be back and I want to be back. And I think this franchise can be an important beacon of change. I know that change is felt, not just by me, but by many others," he said on GMA.

"And we are excited and willing to do the work to show that progress. "This interview is not the finish line.

"There is much more work to be done. And I am excited to be a part of that change."

Now, he is confirmed to be out of the franchise, but he won't be leaving empty handed, according to Deadline.

