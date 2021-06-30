Counting On Canceled: TLC Cuts Ties With Duggar Family in Wake of Josh Duggar's Recent Arrest

The Duggars no longer have a platform at TLC.

The cabler officially canceled Counting On this week after 11 seasons.

The news comes after Josh Duggar was arrested for possession of child pornography.

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On,” the cabler said in a statement Tuesday.

“TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

TLC previously canceled 19 Kids and Counting back in 2015 after Duggar confessed to having molested his own sisters when he was a teenager.

"After thoughtful consideration, TLC and the Duggar family have decided to not move forward with 19 Kids and Counting. The show will no longer appear on the air," the network said at the time.

At the time, it seemed like the Duggars would be off reality TV for good, but the cable network later ordered a new series that featured some of the Duggar children as they move on with their lives.

Josh was recently arrested and taken into custody by federal authorities and charged with downloading explicit material of minors.

When news of Josh's arrest emerged, the heat was turned up on TLC to cancel this latest iteration of the franchise.

At the time, it seemed like the door would not be closing on Counting On.

“TLC is saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar,” the network's response said in May.

“19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015.

"TLC canceled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar and he has not appeared on air since then.”

Shortly after the announcement of the show's demise broke on Tuesday, Jinger Duggar shared a statement on social media.

"We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family," she shared.

"It's been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn't have imagined possible.

"We wholeheartedly agree with TLC's decision not to renew Counting On and are excited for the next chapter in our lives."

"We'd like to thank our fans, friends and the amazing film crew who have shown us love and support.

"We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds."

The series finale aired in September.

