DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 7 Review: Back to the Finale Part II

Did we just witness a finale within a finale?

The Legends traveled back to DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 14 on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 7 to save their captain from ever getting abducted.

And by the hour's end, it felt as if the show had concluded a huge part of DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6. So, where do they go from here?

Sara is finally safe and sound with her team and her fiancé and away from the terrible Bishop. But there is one catch; she's half-alien now.

Sara sacrificed a "clean" clone of herself to stop Bishop and his evil plan to take over the universe with his half-human, half-alien clones. So, she is stuck with this hybrid version of Sara Lance.

Why would I help you? Because I died and you cloned me? I die about once a year, and my girlfriend's a clone. Now I'm gonna get off this planet, and I'm gonna propose to her with that ring. Sara Permalink: Why would I help you? Because I died and you cloned me? I die about once a year, and my...

Her fears regarding her current body are that people will see her as a monster and as damaged. And while these insecurities are nothing new for Sara, it was heartbreaking to hear her say them because we know that she is a strong badass in any form.

Yes, it'll be a challenge to adapt to her new powers and state of being, but Sara has always overcome the battles she has faced. This one will be no different.

The only problem that could arise from her altered DNA is if her alien side takes over and she forgoes her humanity. But we will cross that bridge if and when we get there.

If there is one person who can relate to Sara's current struggle, it's Spooner.

It hasn't been explicitly stated, but we can assume that Spooner is also half-alien. It's probable that Bishop got ahold of her and altered her DNA as he did to Sara.

Spooner's alien side has become more prominent over the past couple of episodes. She was even able to speak with alien Amelia Earhart.

Spooner: And now you think I'm crazy.

Sara: No, crazy is the word people use when they're afraid of what you're capable of. I'm not afraid. I am intrigued.

Spooner: Damn. You really are cool. Permalink: Damn. You really are cool.

Sara and Spooner should be able to help each other since they are experiencing the same thing. And we know that they will make great friends because they already had a great conversation back in London in 1970 about their doubts and fears.

On the outside looking in, one would think that Sara and Spooner do not have a lot in common aside from the alien thing. But Spooner is really just Sara from a few years ago.

They were both loners who were afraid of letting anyone into their hearts out of fear of rejection. Spooner is still like that, while Sara has learned that surrounding herself with people that love her works wonders for her mental health.

But now, Sara is afraid that this new change in her life will negatively affect Ava. She thinks the world of her fiancé and wants only the best for her. So, what if that's not this half-alien version of Sara?

Sara and Spooner are both dealing with extreme change, and it makes sense that they might lean on one another going forward.

It will be interesting to watch their friendship develop and to see how they can help each other cope with their new circumstances. They are a strange pair, but that's just the norm for DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

It was heartbreaking to watch Ava grieve Sara, especially because we all knew that Sara was technically still alive.

We cried as Ava cried watching David Bowie's tape of her fiancé, but then we cried tears of joy when Sara and Ava were finally reunited.

Their separation felt years longer than it actually was, but it was all worth it to see them happy and in each other's arms again.

Spooner: Where the hell are we?

Astra: Last year's finale.

Spooner: What's a finale?

Nate: You'll see. They're pretty fun. I mean, except for the one where I died. Permalink: You'll see. They're pretty fun. I mean, except for the one where I died.

Sara and Ava are the best couple on the show. There is no argument. They both deserve the world after what they each have individually gone through, which is why the proposal scene was so heartwarming and satisfying.

Hopefully, Sara and Ava's relationship continues to thrive for the rest of the season, and we get to see a wedding by the time the finale airs.

Sara's reunion with Mick was almost as emotional as her one with Ava.

As the two last remaining original Legends, Sara and Mick share a bond unlike any other on the show. They are each other's oldest friend.

Sara: Thank you for finding me.

Mick: The ship sucked without you. Permalink: The ship sucked without you.

Mick risked everything to save his captain, even a new relationship with an alien. And he was the one that convinced Sara that she is not damaged and that she didn't need a "clean" clone.

It's going to be a sad day when these two friends have to say goodbye to one another, but we'll save those tears for another day.

But now that Sara has returned to the Waverider, what is next for the Legends?

For one, there are still aliens running rampant in the timeline, so they will have to deal with them. However, there is reason to believe that Bishop is not truly gone.

Yes, it appeared that his consciousness got blown up before he could upload it to the cloud, but that could have been a misdirect. There's a huge chance that his mind is still floating among the cosmos.

It wouldn't make sense for the writers to introduce an intriguing villain just to kill him off a couple of episodes later. The whole thing just seems too easy, and we have a feeling that we will be seeing Bishop again very soon.

There's also the matter of Kayla's disappearance.

She's not a villain per se, but she has been known to stir up a bit of trouble, and her chemistry with Mick was off the charts. There's no way that she's dead.

Spooner: I mean, y'all are great, but there were perks to my old life. You know, never getting attacked by alien Amelia Earhart, never getting turned into a fork.

Astra: That was one time!

Spooner: Don't trust you. Permalink: Don't trust you.

So, while "Back to the Finale Part II" felt like a finale, it also left the door creaked open for the story to continue.

What will happen next is a mystery, but there's no doubt that it will include both Bishop and Kayla and that the aliens will continue to be a problem for the Legends.

This season is just getting started.

What did you think, DC's Legends of Tomorrow Fanatics?

How do you think Ava will take Sara's news? Are you happy that Constantine was truthful with Zari regarding the loss of his magic? Did you see the sparks flying between Behrad and Astra?

And is Bishop really gone? What about Kayla?

