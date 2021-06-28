Dexter Revival Shocker: John Lithgow to Return as Trinity Killer

Dexter is bringing back one of its most familiar villains.

Per Deadline, John Lithgow has been locked in for the upcoming revival and will shoot a cameo.

There are no details on how the character will return, but given that he was killed off during Dexter Season 4, we're inclined to believe it will be a dream-like scenario.

This is quite the turn of events, but it seems like the limited series revival will be considerably different.

Clancy Brown (Carnivale and Billions) is on board as primary antagonist Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake.

The cast also includes Julia Jones (as Iron Lake’s first Native American Chief of Police), Jane the Virgin alum Alano Miller (as an Iron Lake PD sergeant), and Lovecraft Country‘s Jamie Chung (as a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles who finds herself caught up in something she's probably going to want to forget).

Could this also mean that Jennifer Carpenter could return as Deb?

If you watch Dexter online, you know Deb was dead by the end of the original series, but there have been rumors Carpenter has been on the set filming for the series.

Alas, only time will tell, but we know that the series will not be undoing the past.

“We’re not undoing anything,” Clyde Philips said earlier this year.

“We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Whoops, that was all a dream.’ What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years.”

The Dexter revival was confirmed earlier this year, coming several years after the original series ended.

The conclusion was not satisfying for many of the fans.

Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment for Showtime Networks, Inc., announced that the series was returning months ago.

"Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Levine.

“We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series.

"Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!”

Your thoughts on Lithgow's return?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.