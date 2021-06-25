Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story Sneak Peek: Sparks Fly During An Eerie First Encounter

Some people aren't cut out to be parents.

Lifetime's Summer of Secrets slate continues with another true-crime tale of conspiracy, cult religious beliefs, twisted ideologies, multiple murders, and the disappearance of children.

It's Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story, and it's one of the wildest, most tragic ripped from the headlines stories to date.

CSI's Lauren Lee Smith stars as Idahoan mom, Lori Vallow, who gained national attention after the mysterious disappearance of her two children, JJ and Tylee, and a series of bizarre events related to a doomsday-prep group and twisted religious ideologies.

She and her husband Chad Daybell, played by Underground's Marc Blucas, become primary suspects in the mysterious disappearance as investigators embark on a long, twisted, and shocking journey of unraveling inexplicable deaths and mysteries that span five different states.

Things only become more convoluted when the bodies of the missing children turn up.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive clip of the film, and we get our first glimpse of this bizarre, toxic, and yes, deadly couple from the moment they crossed paths.

We hear some narration by someone else who jumps right into describe this bizarre pairing as a match meeting gasoline.

It's a foreboding expression given the damage they did together and the bodies, destruction, and wild conspiracies left in their wake.

Everything about this pairing is explosive, chaotic, and dangerous.

We can see that the connection between them is instantaneous, some form of love at first sight or inexplicable draw between the two, as they can't seem to take their eyes off of one another.

Lori and Chad also regard each other as if they've known the other forever. In their minds, maybe they felt as if they did.

Lori slowly walks up to her future husband, and it appears as if she's getting a book signed by him.

He tells her, "It's no accident that you're here today," as he signs his autograph, and the music continues to swell as these two give off Gomez and Morticia Adams vibes, equal parts sultry and creepy.

Lori is speechless, but you can tell she enjoys the attention, especially when Chad tells her to meet him in the lobby later.

It's there, in a hotel bar, where Chad tells her that Lori and her light blinded him, and he had visions of all the lives she lived before and that she is "an ancient and powerful being."

Considering that Lori is a woman who began to think of herself as a god of some sort, you can see how this would speak to her.

Click the video below to get your first look at the film

Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story airs this Saturday, June 26, at 8/7c on Lifetime.

