Dr. Death: Joshua Jackson Thriller Gets Peacock Premiere Date

Peacock has quite the treat for this summer.

The streaming service has announced that its highly-anticipated new drama series Dr. Death will be available to stream Thursday, July 15.

Based on Wondery’s hit podcast, Dr. Death is inspired by the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a rising star in the Dallas medical community.

Young, charismatic, and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed.

Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead.

As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), as well as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart (AnnaSophia Robb), set out to stop him.

The series explores the twisted mind of Dr. Duntsch and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.

It explores the ‘why’ behind Dr. Duntsch’s horrendous operations while revealing the broken healthcare system that allowed him to slip through the cracks.

It celebrates everyday heroes, in this case, two fellow doctors, who went well beyond the call of duty to bring Duntsch to justice.

The series features an all-female directing team. Directors include Maggie Kiley (Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, Riverdale), who will also executive produce the first two episodes, Jennifer Morrison (Peacock’s One of Us Is Lying, Euphoria) and So Yong Kim (Lovesong, Grand Army).

Dr. Death has had a long road to the screen, with Jackson stepping in to replace Jamie Dornan last year.

Peacock has been beefing up its scripted slate of late and has recently renewed Girls5eva for a second season.

The streamer also has Punky Brewster, among other series. It also recently placed a series order for a TV adaptation of Ted.

Have a look at the latest trailer for Dr. Death.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.