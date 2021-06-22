Emilia Clarke on Controversial Game of Thrones Finale: ‘I Get Why People Were Pissed’

Emilia Clarke can understand why many fans of Game of Thrones were left unimpressed with the HBO epic's series finale.

The actress, who played Daenerys Targaryen on all eight seasons, is airing her thoughts on the controversy surrounding the way the conclusion was handled.

If you watch Game of Thrones online, you know Game of Thrones Season 8 consisted of just six episodes, meaning that much of the plot felt rushed by the time the series ended.

The series typically had a slower build-up to big battles, allowing the characters and storylines time to breathe, but it felt like a race to the end in the later years.

While the series, as a whole, was epic, the ending was uninspired in the eyes of many fans, leading to the finale being one of the most controversial.

Clarke shed light on her thoughts on the matter on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast and said the following:

"I get why people were pissed. I totally get it," she shared.

"But, me being the actor, you can’t do justice to the character that you poured your blood, sweat, and tears into for a decade without getting on the same page," she added.

"So like, I’m not just going to be there being like, ‘Fine, I’ll do the scene, whatever. I’m so pissed.’ You have to turn up."

The final seasons were coming from no source material, and it all culminated with Daenerys dying after becoming a full-blown Mad Queen.

There were hints here and there throughout the run of the series, but it was a dramatic heel turn that occurred over the course of a few episodes.

While the original series is over, all eyes are on the multiple spinoffs in various stages of development.

House of the Dragon, starring Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, and Olivia Cooke, is currently in production.

What are your thoughts on Clarke's comments?

Chime in below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.