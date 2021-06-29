For Life: Canceled ABC Drama Could Be Revived at IMDb TV

The case may not be closed on For Life.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Nicholas Pinnock-led drama could return for a third season on IMDb TV, the Amazon-backed streaming service.

At this stage, the streaming service has committed to air the first two seasons, but additional seasons could come to pass.

Sweet Release - For Life Season 2 Episode 1

It will all come down to how For Life performs with its already-aired two seasons.

THR states that the cast recently extended their options with both Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature Studios, meaning that the cast will still be available should a formal pickup come before the options lapse.

This is a great vote of confidence in the drama that was canceled by ABC earlier this year.

Escorted by the Guard - Tall - For Life Season 2 Episode 1

For Life Season 2 averaged 1.8 million viewers and a 0.35 rating in the demo. The series is thought to be a solid performer in delayed viewing.

The series is loosely based on the true story of Isaac Wright Jr., who was imprisoned for a crime that he did not commit.

While incarcerated, he became an attorney and helped overturn the wrongful convictions of twenty of his fellow inmates, before finally proving his own innocence.

Additional cast members included Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Mary Stuart Masterson, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Tyla Harris, Glenn Fleshler, Boris McGiver, Timothy Busfield, and John Doman.

Consulting a Friend - Tall - For Life Season 2 Episode 1

Many TV series were canceled this season, but efforts to shop them have largely been a failure.

Shows like Manifest and Good Girls were in contention for a move to Netflix, but the deals fell apart.

For Life was canceled alongside American Housewife, Rebel, Mixed-ish, and Call Your Mother.

ABC renewed Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Goldbergs, The Conners, The Good Doctor, Big Sky, The Rookie, Black-ish, Home Economics, and A Million Little Things.

Brothers for Life - Tall Season 2 Episode 1

IMDb TV is home to shows like Leverage: Redemption and Alex Rider, with a wide array of shows in development.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

