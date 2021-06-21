Friends Star James Michael Tyler Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

James Michael Tyler, the actor who played Gunther on Friends, has revealed his battle with prostate cancer.

The actor appeared on Monday's edition of the Today show and opened up about receiving the diagnosis in 2018.

He learned of the diagnosis during a routine physical and was told that it had spread to his bones.

"I've been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years. ... It's stage 4 [now], late-stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me," Tyler said to host Craig Melvin.

Initially, doctors put him on a hormone therapy that worked very well for around a year, but he learned that the cancer had progressed and spread throughout his body last year.

Many fans questioned why Tyler did not appear in person on HBO Max's recent Friends reunion special.

"I wanted to be a part of that, and initially, I was going to be on the stage, at least, with them and be able to take part in all the festivities. It was bittersweet, honestly. I was very happy to be included," he said.

"It was my decision not to be a part of that physically and make an appearance on Zoom, basically, because I didn't wanna bring a downer on it, you know?" he added.

"... I didn't want to be like, 'Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer.'"

Tyler revealed that he wants to "help save at least one life by coming out with this news."

"There are other options available to men if they catch it before me. Next time you go in for just a basic exam or your yearly check-up, please ask your doctor for a PSA test."

"It's easily detectable. ... If it spreads beyond the prostate to the bones, which is most prevalent in my form, it can be a lot more difficult to deal with," he shared on Today.

"A lot of men, if they catch this early, it's easily treatable. I don't want people to have to go through what I've been going through," said Tyler.

"This is not ... an easy process."

He later added, "It's made me, personally, just realize how important every moment is, every day. And fighting. Don't give up. Keep fighting. Keep yourself as light as possible. And have goals. Set goals."

The Friends HBO Max reunion was initially set to bow with HBO Max when it launched last year, but the project was delayed due to the pandemic.

It featured a whole host of stars and gave fans some insight into secrets from the set.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.