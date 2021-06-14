General Hospital Shocker: Wes Ramsey Out!

One of General Hospital's most iconic villains will not be staging a comeback, it has been announced.

Soap Opera Digest has confirmed Wes Ramsey is officially out of the daytime soap, with his last appearance airing earlier this month.

Ramsey has appeared in more than 330 episodes as Peter August and was a big villain throughout his time on the show.

Peter was portrayed as the son of the late supervillain Cesar Faison and Dr. Alex Devane, and his final arc culminated with him being pushed down a set of stairs.

While his fate was left up in the air, it sounds as though he's getting an off-screen death because the actor will not be back.

August did a string of heinous things throughout his turn on the series, being ruled responsible for the five-year disappearance of character Jason Morgan and the deaths of characters Drew Cain and Franco Baldwin.

News of the exit is somewhat surprising, especially given that his exit was kept under wraps, but it would have probably worked better with a pre-planned exit.

In the soap opera world, characters come and go, but many of them stage comebacks several years later, and there's a good chance that will happen here.

Whether Ramsey will still be in the role when the character inevitably resurfaces, but soaps are also well-known for recasting characters.

Wouldn't it be fun if Peter returned and the show actually started the process of redeeming him? It would have been way more exciting than him just being off-screen.

Ramsey has not yet addressed his exit, leading to fans questioning whether this is all a smokescreen to take fans by surprise.

General Hospital is a TV mainstay, having been on the air since 1963 and landing several spinoffs in the process.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.