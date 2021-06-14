Girls5eva Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Girls5eva is getting an encore at Peacock.

The streamer on Monday announced a sophomore pickup for the musical comedy.

“We are so excited to continue Girls5eva alongside this incredibly talented group of cast and producers,” Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement.

“It was hard to miss the immediate fandom that was born after the launch of this series. This aspirational comeback story is filled with heart and friendship, perfectly blended with catchy-songs and humor, and delivered by an exceptionally versatile cast."

"We look forward to following this group’s journey as they continue to hit just the right notes.”

The series focuses on a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s whose single gets sampled by a young rapper, leading its members to reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot.

"They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?" reads the logline for the show?

The series stars Grammy® Award-winner and Tony® and Emmy® Award-nominated singer Sara Bareilles, Grammy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry, Emmy® winning Saturday Night Live mainstay, and comedy icon Paula Pell, and New York Times Best-Selling author, actor, activist, writer and host Busy Philipps.

Meredith Scardino serves as creator and executive producer for the series.

Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears), David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment), Eric Gurian (Little Stranger) also serve as executive producers.

Girls5eva is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The series was an instant hit for the streamer, drawing an approval rating of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

A renewal was likely due to the buzz alone, but the cast and creative forces are well-known, so the NBCUniversal-owned streamer would have wanted to keep the show around.

It may well emerge as a force on the awards front, but time will tell.

Check out the announcement video below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.