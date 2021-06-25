Good Girls Canceled After Four Seasons at NBC!

Another NBC show bites the dust.

Buzzy dramedy Good Girls has been canceled after four seasons, and there are no plans to shop the series to other outlets.

According to Deadline, there was hope that a deal could be reached to bring the show back for a truncated fifth season to bring the series to a close.

Unfortunately, a deal could not be ironed out.

Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman led the NBC drama that was a strong digital performer for the network.

Even when the show recently launched on Netflix, it managed to top the streaming charts, leading many to believe it could continue.

Netflix also had international streaming rights to the show, and it was thought that a deal would be reached to ship the show to Netflix, but alas, Netflix is not as open to picking up canceled shows as it once was.

The series followed three suburban Michigan mothers, two of whom are sisters, who are having a hard time trying to make ends meet.

They are tired of having everything taken away from them, so they decide to pull off an unlikely heist by robbing a supermarket, only to discover that they are in for more than they expected.

Their successful robbery attracts the attention of the store manager after he recognizes one of the women, but for a different reason altogether than just the money.

The Good Girls cast also included Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard, and Matthew Lillard.

Five episodes remain, and the show is set to wrap for good in July.

There were four NBC bubble dramas when the network made the bulk of its renewal and cancellation decisions last month.

Since then, Debris, Manifest, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist have been canceled.

Manifest was in contention for a pickup at Netflix, but the deal fell apart earlier this week with the announcement that the cast had been released and no other outlets were interested.

Zoey's was in contention for a move to Peacock for a third -- and final -- season, but the NBCUniversal-owned streamer bailed on this plans quickly.

NBC has renewed This Is Us, One Chicago, Law & Order SVU and Organized Crime, Young Rock, Mr. Mayor, Kenan, New Amsterdam, Transplant, and The Blacklist.

Superstore and Connecting... were previously canceled.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.