Good Girls Cast Responds to Shock Cancellation: “We Gave It Our All. We Really Did”

NBC's decision to cancel Good Girls after four seasons on Friday left fans reeling.

With five episodes of Good Girls Season 4 remaining, whether fans will get any closure remains to be seen.

Stars of the show reacted to the news with some humor in the aftermath of the decision.

Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman shared a similar meme that shows Hendrick's Beth covering the eyes of Whitman's Annie with her hands.

It alludes to Beth shielding Annie from the news that the series has been canceled.

“Well, we gave it our all. We really did,” Hendricks wrote on Instagram alongside the meme.

“Thank you to our amazing fans through the years for all your passion and support.”

Whitman replied to the post with the following:

“Love you ladies more than anything on gods green,” she wrote.

The series was widely expected to snag a fifth season renewal due to its performance on digital metrics, but NBC clearly thought the live + same-day ratings were not enough to continue with the show.

Good Girls Season 4 is currently averaging 1.5 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo -- off 20% year-to-year.

Good Girls had a lucrative deal internationally with Netflix, and the series regularly charted on the streamer's top 10 in destinations outside the U.S.

More recently, the series topped the Nielsen streaming chart for its views on Netflix, clearly reiterating that these charts do not mean much in the grand scheme of things.

Negotiations were underway for a short fifth season pickup to close off the series, but the deal fell apart due to financial reasons.

Netflix was once a safe haven for canceled shows, saving broadcast shows such as Lucifer and Designated Survivor, but the streamer's strategy has changed.

Manifest was recently canceled by NBC and flew to the top of Netflix's most popular list in the U.S., and despite a deal being talked about, that show was also not picked up.

The series followed three suburban Michigan mothers, two of whom are sisters, who are having a hard time trying to make ends meet.

They are tired of having everything taken away from them, so they decide to pull off an unlikely heist by robbing a supermarket, only to discover that they are in for more than they expected.

Their successful robbery attracts the store manager's attention after he recognizes one of the women, but for a different reason altogether than just the money.

The Good Girls cast also included Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard, and Matthew Lillard.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.