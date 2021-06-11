Good Witch Season 7 Episode 5 Exclusive: Stephanie's Got a Date!

We have another exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode of Good Witch!

This season is flying by already, and Good Witch Season 7 Episode 5 has all kinds of surprises in store.

The looming story features our favorite charming cousins.

The Merriwick trio goes on a road trip as they search for a missing part of Joy's past that could also offer a clue to what’s in their futures.

When Joy’s recurring dream progresses, Cassie and Abigail wonder if there’s a connection to the Merriwick trio and what they need protection from, so the cousins take a trip in search of a missing piece of Joy’s past.

We've already seen that her dreams are coinciding with the mysterious dirt pouches Laurel tasked George with protecting for decades before delivering.

Expect answers and even larger questions to arise.

Elsewhere, when Sam, Donovan, and Adam pay a visit to the Leopard Lodge at George’s invitation, they’re in for a surprise.

If you read my reviews, you know how much I enjoy it when the guys get together, and this outing is a doozy.

George has been picking up the pace during Good Witch Season 5, and he's got a few more tricks up his sleeve!

Meanwhile, Martha finds herself in the center of her own mystery when a series of unusual events have the Mayor of Middleton losing sleep until she discovers the astonishing truth about who is behind them.

Of course, along the way, she will play detective to determine who is at fault, and her instincts aren't always that great!

As for our exclusive clip, Stephanie agrees to a “casual” date with Sean, her French teacher, and soon discovers the two have different ideas of what that means.

She and Joy share a lot about wading back into the dating pool while Joy does some reno work for Stephanie.

As we've seen with Joy's conversations with Zoey, she's game for almost anything when it comes to spending time with someone.

Stephanie, though, has a very particular view of "casual."

Since she's dating a younger man, Stephanie has reason to be worried. Her idea of the experience seems to be a little more mature than someone like Sean might be into!

Check it out:

What do you think?

What's your idea of a perfect, casual date?

Will you be tuning in?

Be sure to come to TV Fanatic after the episode for a full review, and watch Good Witch online if you've missed anything.

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 5 premieres on Sunday, June 13 at 9/8c on Hallmark Channel!

