Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Reunite After Public Feud Over Supernatural Prequel

And just like that, the Winchester brothers are back in good graces.

Just hours after calling out his former Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles over the random prequel project, Jared Padalecki has taken to social media to announce they are in a good place.

“@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good,” Padalecki wrote in a tweet on Friday.

“The show is early in the process with miles to go. We’ve travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don’t stop us. Once brothers, always brothers.”

Ackles subsequently responded:

“Love you @jarpad. Miss these talks. I forgot how much face time we always used to get."

"And I miss that too. I know you’re busy… as am I, but you’re still my brother. I miss you, pal.”

It's quite a turn of events and a lot of free publicity for the aforementioned Supernatural prequel, which was announced Thursday night.

The new series was announced by Deadline, alongside the revelation that it would focus on John and Mary Winchester.

Ackles and wife Danneel were revealed to be prepping the series through their production company, with Supernatural EP Robbie Thompson attached to pen the script.

“After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?'” Jensen Ackles told Deadline of the announcement that reportedly took his Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki by surprise.

“When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story."

"I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

"Dude. Happy for you," Padalecki wrote. "Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter."

"I'm excited to watch but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."

"No. It's not. This is the first I've heard about it. I'm gutted," he said in response to a fan who thought it was a joke.

Padalecki also took aim at Thompson with the following tweet that has since been deleted.

“Et tu brute? Wow. What a truly awful thing you’ve done,” it read. “#Bravo you coward.”

Earlier today, Padalecki tweeted that he did not want people spreading hate on the back of the controversy.

“Please PLEASE don’t send any hate or threats,” he wrote.

“I care deeply about everybody involved and would be in true misery if any of them were harmed or threatened.”

What are your thoughts on the latest development?

Hit the comments below.

