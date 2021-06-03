Jupiter's Legacy Canceled as Netflix Eyes Spinoff

Jupiter's Legacy will not be returning to Netflix for a second season, it has been announced.

Deadline is reporting that the series has been canceled, and the cast has all been released.

The news comes less than a month after the premiere of the opening season of the adaptation of Mark Millar and Frank Quitely's graphic novels.

While Jupiter's Legacy is very much dead, a spinoff titled Supercrooks is in the works.

The series focuses on super villains and will take place in the same universe as the canceled series, so that's a positive, we guess.

Supercrooks centers on a “ragtag gang of super-villains, con-artists, petty thieves and leg-breakers who all band together for the heist of the century and the most outrageous crime story you’ve ever seen in your life," reads the logline.

"Crime pays and they’re going to prove it. Some people just want to have the time of their lives and make a little dirty money while they’re doing it. If the superheroes get in the way they’re going to be spitting teeth.”

Jupiter’s Legacy starred Josh Duhamel (Las Vegas) as Sheldon Sampson, the leader of the superhero team.

Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Andrew Horton, Elena Kampouris, Mike Wade, and Matt Lanter.

Millar shed light on the decision on Twitter.

“I’m really proud of what the team achieved with Jupiter’s Legacy and the amazing work everyone did on that origin season. I’ve been asked a lot about what we’re planning next with this world and the answer is to see what the super-villains are getting up to," he shared.

"I’ve always loved crime stories from Scorsese to Tarantino and super-villains are always the most fun part of any superhero story. To do something exclusively focused on the villains they fight just feels incredibly fresh as we explore what it’s like to be a bad guy in a world crawling with good guys who want to put you in jail."

“Jupiter’s Legacy is a vast and rich space with lots of characters to mine and so I’m happy to share that our next step here is a live-action version of the Supercrooks comic I created with Leinil Francis Yu a few years back,” he continued.

“Given where we’re going next, we’ve made the tough call of letting our incredible cast out of their show commitment as we continue to thoughtfully develop all realms of the Jupiter’s Legacy saga."

"We’re confident we’ll return to it later and just want to say thanks to you guys for your continued support and to the cast and crew who made this look so great.”

