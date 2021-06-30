Manifest: Canceled Drama Returns to Netflix Top Spot

Manifest may be canceled, but the show remains a solid streaming option at Netflix.

Shortly before of its NBC cancellation after three seasons, the first two seasons scaled the Netflix chart, flying to the No. 1 position.

On Tuesday, the series returned to that position and remains there as of Wednesday morning, proving that people are watching the show.

Even more impressive is that the series is tracking ahead of Netflix's original series. Sex/Life, which launched last week, is at the No. 3 spot, while the original movie Fatherhood is at No. 5.

Too Hot To Handle, meanwhile, is at No. 7.

Given that Manifest had already been available away from Netflix, its success on Netflix proves new viewers are picking up the show.

After NBC canceled the series, Netflix entered negotiations to pick up a fourth season -- and beyond. Unfortunately for fans, a deal could not be struck, and the streamer exited renewal talks.

As a result, Warner Bros. TV group stopped the process of finding a home, and the cast was released to move onto new projects.

Manifest creator Jeff Rake has been vocal about wanting to find a way to bring closure to fans.

The series was halfway through a planned six-season run when it was canceled, and while the story is over, for now, a revival could arise down the line.

“Your support is awe-inspiring,” he tweeted to fans on Sunday.

“We’re trying to find a way to conclude the series. Could take a week, a month, a year. But we’re not giving up."

"You deserve an end to the story.

“Keep the conversation alive,” he added to fans.

“If it works out, it’s because of YOU.”

Manifest Season 3 averaged 3 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo, ranking No. 7 in the demo out of the 14 dramas on NBC.

What are your thoughts on the success of the series on Netflix?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.