Manifest: Canceled Drama Will Not Be Revived at Netflix as Efforts to Find New Home Conclude

Manifest's fate is sealed, and we wish it was better news.

Per Deadline, Netflix has decided against picking up a fourth season of NBC's canceled drama.

Netflix was deemed the most likely home after the first two seasons launched earlier this month and flew to the top spot on the streamer's most popular list.

Netflix has been known to pick up canceled dramas, but such moves are becoming less likely each year.

Lucifer was saved after its FOX cancellation and will wrap with its upcoming sixth season, so that show had a healthy second life.

The news about Netflix not picking up Manifest means the show is over ... for good.

It's an unfortunate way to end the tale, especially when the recent Manifest Season 3 was halfway in creator Jeff Rake's six-season-plan.

Now, it is thought that with cast options expiring, it would be too difficult to get the show off the ground at another destination, and Warner Bros. TV group is calling time on their mission to save the series.

The NBC cancellation was somewhat surprising, with Manifest Season 3 ultimately averaging 3.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the all-important adults 18-49 demo.

The series dipped 29 percent in the demo this season, but when you compare it to the erosion of other shows on NBC, a drop was expected.

Among 14 dramas on NBC, Manifest ranked No.7 in the demo, meaning that a renewal at NBC was likely.

The NBCUniversal-owned channel has opted to go in a different direction, zeroing in on more procedural dramas and some new offerings.

High-concept dramas a tricky to pull off, especially on broadcast. They typically lose viewers each season due to how the answers come out.

Manifest was always a show that spoonfed the audience the answers, but the six-season plan hindered the storytelling somewhat.

As things stand, fans have been left with many big cliffhangers that will probably never be resolved.

Rake and the Manifest cast have been rallying the fans to save the series since NBC pulled the plug earlier this month.

"I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us," showrunner Jeff Rake shared on Twitter after the announcement broke.

"That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story."

"Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew," his statement concluded.

Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor star on Manifest.

NBC also recently canceled Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Debris, leaving the fate of Good Girls up in the air.

