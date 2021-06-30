Manifest Creator Prepping Feature-Length Movie to Conclude Series

Manifest is not taking flight for an additional season, but a movie to conclude the supernatural drama is possible.

Jeff Rake, the creator, and showrunner of the canceled NBC drama, is now prepping a movie.

Rake revealed the news to Entertainment Weekly after revealing his shock that Netflix did not pick up the show.

"Netflix looked at the numbers for a week or so and apparently informed Warner Bros.TV that for whatever reason I can't speak to, they decided they didn't want to take over production and create additional episodes," he revealed.

While the decision from Netflix to nix any plans to pick up the show happened 10 days ago, the series has remained a solid option, returning to the top spot on the Trending section, beating out Netflix originals Sex/Life and Fatherhood.

Initially, Rake wanted to tell the second half of the story in what would have been seasons 4, 5, and 6, but he realizes the writing is on the wall and that a movie would probably be more likely.

"I'm reading the writing on the wall that we may not find a home for three more seasons of the show, so I moved to plan B: Some platform would bankroll a feature or a movie finale, like we saw with Timeless, Firefly, and Deadwood," Rake explained to EW.

Given that the show was canceled after three seasons, there are many questions up in the air about how the story will conclude.

The good thing is that there is a desire from Rake to conclude the series and give fans answers.

The cancellation remains a bit of a shocker because the show was still well-rated on NBC at the time it was scrapped.

It was also a solid performer in delayed viewing, and with many new viewers finding the show on Netflix, it could have resulted in on-air increases.

NBC previously canceled Timeless after two seasons and concluded it with a wrap-up movie, so it would be nice if Manifest got similar treatment if future seasons are still off the table.

What are your thoughts on the creator planning a conclusion?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.