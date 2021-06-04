Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty Exclusive Sneak Peek: Love on the Horizon

Move over, Hallmark!

The next big romance of the summer comes from someplace else.

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty premieres on BBC America, and in our exclusive, you'll be wondering: Can Love Find a Way?

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty is a continuation of the widely-beloved Meerkat Manor series.

Meerkat Mania swept the world when it premiered in 2005 with tales of love, family, and devasting losses as the meerkats of the manor lived their best lives for the world to see.

There was laughter, tears, and a lot more heartbreak than we imagined because their mighty little spirits suck you right into their world.

Well, they're back!

Maybe not the same meerkats we fell in love with, but an entirely new group to cherish.

On the series premiere, "New Beginnings," Swift, the matriarch of the Whiskers, welcomes her latest litter while new leader, Flint Lockwood, struggles for childcare.

Swift is the great-granddaughter of the late Flower (RIP!), and she leads the Whiskers with the help of her long-term partner, Brea.

The premiere catches the excitement surrounding the emergence of her thirteenth litter.

We'll be there when they take their first steps into the world and out of the burrow!

But for Flint Lockwood, things aren't so rosy.

As matriarch of the Hakuna Matata gang, it's ironic that she's got so much on her tiny little plate.

For a group named after the hit Lion's King song that means "no worries," she's got plenty.

In our exclusive clip of the premiere, we meet Lilac, watching Flint's family from afar.

He's knee-deep in enemy territory, but the promise of romance on the horizon when he spots two lovely ladies might prove to be too much for Lilac to resist.

Standing between Lilac and the ladies is a battalion of boys.

If he's spotted, there will be serious trouble.

To find out if Lilac makes it through the brigade to woo one of the delightful ladies, you'll need to tune into Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty.

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty premieres s part of the BBC America weekly programming event Wonderstruck, celebrating the elegance and power of our natural world.

You can catch it only on BBC America Saturday, June 5 at 8/7c.

