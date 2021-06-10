Milo Ventimiglia Reunites With Gilmore Girls Creator for Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Role

Milo Ventimiglia is reuniting with the creator of Gilmore Girls.

According to TV Line, Ventimiglia has landed a guest role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4.

Ventimiglia is currently appearing on the NBC juggernaut This Is Us but will be reuniting with Amy Sherman-Palladino for his role on the Amazon Prime series.

There's been a long wait for the latest season of the series due to the pandemic, but this casting makes it even more exciting.

Production was set to get underway last year, but it was pushed to earlier this year, meaning that the next season will probably arrive later this year or early next.

“We were thrilled to hear that for the fourth time, we do not have to pack up and vacate the premises,” creator and EP Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino said in a statement when the show was delayed.

“We’d like to thank Amazon for all their faith and support, their partnership and enthusiasm, and for letting us hang with our favorite people, the cast and crew of Maisel, for a little while longer.”

The series has garnered a string of awards and has only been growing in popularity each season.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said that its third season had its “most-watched opening weekend ever” in December 2019.

“Amy and Dan have created such funny, charming, relatable characters, all with their inimitable wit and eye for detail, and our customers around the world will be delighted to have another season in the world of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Jennifer’s statement announcing the renewal revealed.

Ventimiglia's arrival on the series comes almost three years after Sherman-Palladino teased it.

“Don’t think it has not been discussed!” she said to Variety in 2018.

“It’s got to be the right part. It can’t be just a cameo. It’s got to have some meat to it. And it’s also got to be a time when he can shave and cut his hair into a 1950s-period look. But the reuniting will definitely happen.”

