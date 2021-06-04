Mischa Barton Responds to Claim She Was a "Nightmare" on The OC Set

Mischa Barton recently shared her thoughts on her three-season stint on The OC in an interview with E! News.

The actress characterized her time on the O.C. as troubled due to events that went on behind-the-scenes of the FOX primetime soap and took issue with alleged "general bullying" on the series.

Now, an anonymous source close to the matter has alleged that Barton was a "nightmare" on the series.

The tipster alleged to Page Six that she often late to the set.

"It started pretty early on because it had a lot to do with them adding Rachel [Bilson] in last minute as, after the first season, a series regular and evening out everybody's pay—and sort of general bullying from some of the men on set that kind of felt really s—ty," Barton explained in the E! News piece.

At the time, the actress maintains that she was fond of the series, so she "had to build up my own walls and ways of getting around dealing with that and the fame that was thrust specifically at me. Just dealing with like the amount of invasion I was having in my personal life, I just felt very unprotected, I guess is the best way to put it."

She shared that she worked the longest hours in comparison to the other stars.

"So now she wants to go say that she was bullied,” the source claimed to Page Six.

“It wasn’t that she was bullied. People didn’t appreciate waiting for hours for her to show up.”

The person close to the situation also said that Barton had an "annoying" momager. "It was a mess."

In response to the article, Barton spoke to Page Six in a statement of her own.

"There was a lot going on," said the Marissa Cooper actress.

"Whether I was late or not doesn’t excuse certain behavior from individuals in powerful positions. Everyone experiences things differently and where I acknowledge some of my past behavior may not have been helpful in certain instances, I will tell my truth when I feel ready."

Earlier this week, Barton's co-stars, Melinda Clarke and Rachel Bilson, addressed Barton's E! news interview.

While both actresses said they could only really speak about their own experiences on the show, Clarke found some of the comments from Barton to be perplexing.

“We knew there was a lot of pressure on her but if it was really that bad of an experience, that’s not right for any young person," she said on the Everything Iconic podcast.

“But, some of the comments were very, um, perplexing to me, so I don’t know what the truth is about that. I do know that, yes, this was an enormous amount of pressure for her. And for everybody.”

Bilson took issue with a comment from Barton about Summer being added at the last minute.

"The one thing that I can say is like, in one of her first comments she says that I was added last-minute after the first season, which is actually completely false and not what happened," she said.

"So it starting out that way, I was like, 'Well, that's misinformation. Where are we going with this? And what is she trying to say?' Which I would actually like to talk to her and find out what her experience was from her perspective because I saw things a little differently."

Bilson also said that her former costar was sending "mixed messages" with the interview.

What are your thoughts on all of the drama?

Hit the comments.

