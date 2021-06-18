Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries: A Look Ahead at Season 2!

The thrilling second season of Ms. Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries continues Monday, June 21, only on Acorn TV.

We have an exclusive look at the next episode, and it does not disappoint.

Season 2 Episode 4 takes place at the Melbourne Kennel Club’s 1964 championship dog show.

When a competitor dies and her prized collie is framed for the murder, Ms. Fisher embarks on a new murder mystery to unmask the truth.

Having sworn off men, Peregrine considers a canine companion herself.

Meanwhile, Birdie returns from a trip but appears to be hiding something.

Yep, it's going to be another fun mystery, and the exclusive clip we have certainly shows off what's on the horizon.

Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries is a spinoff of the Australian series Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries.

It takes place in the swinging 1960s and follows the fearless and spirited Peregrine Fisher (Logie Award-nominated Geraldine Hakewill, Wanted), the niece of world-class adventuress and private detective Phryne Fisher, as she inherits a windfall from her famous aunt and sets out to become an exceptional sleuth in her own right.

As unusual crimes unfold in 1960s Melbourne, Peregrine Fisher (Hakewilll) tackles her biggest mysteries yet while juggling romance, a career, and the life of an Adventuress.

But just as Peregrine prepares to settle into a courtship with noble policeman Detective James Steed (Joel Jackson, Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door, Deadline Gallipolli), the two crimefighters face a crossroads.

Playful but never mocking, exuberant but never naive, Peregrine Fisher continues her mission to do the legacy of her famous aunt justice, to find her way in changing times, and to make a difference in the world.

This season, while Peregrine investigates cases at an air hostess school, a dog show, and a bowling alley, Birdie Birnside (Catherine McClements, Wentworth) reignites her spying career with an old flame, and Violetta (Louisa Mignone) and Samuel (Toby Truslove) struggle to contain their passion.

Check out the clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

