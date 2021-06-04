Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries: Exclusive Look at Season 2!

Are you ready for a murder mystery set in the 1960s?

Acorn TV has you covered.

The highly anticipated season two premiere of Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries debuts Monday, June 7, 2021, on the streaming service from AMC Networks that specializes in British and international television.

An Acorn TV Original series, Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, will premiere with two new episodes, with others continuing to debut every Monday through July 19.

Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries is a spinoff of the Australian series Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries.

It takes place in the swinging 1960s and follows the fearless and spirited Peregrine Fisher (Logie Award-nominated Geraldine Hakewill, Wanted), the niece of world-class adventuress and private detective Phryne Fisher, as she inherits a windfall from her famous aunt and sets out to become an exceptional sleuth in her own right.

As unusual crimes unfold in 1960s Melbourne, Peregrine Fisher (Hakewilll) tackles her biggest mysteries yet while juggling romance, a career, and the life of an Adventuress.

But just as Peregrine prepares to settle into a courtship with noble policeman Detective James Steed (Joel Jackson, Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door, Deadline Gallipolli), the two crime fighters face a crossroads.

Playful but never mocking, exuberant but never naive, Peregrine Fisher continues her mission to do the legacy of her famous aunt justice, to find her way in changing times, and to make a difference in the world.

This season, while Peregrine investigates cases at an air hostess school, a dog show, and a bowling alley, Birdie Birnside (Catherine McClements, Wentworth) reignites her spying career with an old flame, and Violetta (Louisa Mignone) and Samuel (Toby Truslove) struggle to contain their passion.

Despite their busy lives, the gang have Peregrine's back; because the modern road to happy-ever-after isn't always rosy and staying true to oneself can sometimes mean hurting those you love. Series 2 of Ms. Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries will consist of eight episodes.

Have a look at the first case of the season.

