Nancy Drew Report Card: Saddest Death, Nancy's Best Love Interest, and More!

If you described Nancy Drew Season 2 to a friend, they would probably think it was a jumbled, chaotic mess.

The mysteries overlapped one another, new dynamics were constantly being introduced, and there were more ghosts than one small town in Maine could handle.

But, somehow, the writers not only made it work, but they also were successful in producing one of the best seasons of a television show this year. It was as if we were getting a new Nancy Drew novel every episode, and we loved each second of it.

Best Episode

It must be annoying to have a tie for the first award given out, but here we are.

It's quite literally impossible to pick between Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 5 and Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 17. We refuse to do it.

The earlier one, which was supposed to be the finale of Nancy Drew Season 1, was a rollercoaster from beginning to end. And the latter had one of the best, most shocking endings to an episode of television we have ever seen.

"The Drowned Woman" was the perfect conclusion to the Aglaeca storyline, with terrific pacing that left our hearts racing. Moreover, it set the course for the rest of the season.

"The Judgement of the Perilous Captive" saw Everett Hudson finally get arrested for his crimes and introduced a season-long mystery that we didn't even know was happening.

Both episodes blew our minds in severely different ways, and they prove how multifaceted this crew of writers can be.

Worst Episode

This is a difficult award because every single episode of this season was an absolute joy. But if we had to give it to one episode, that would be Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 3.

This is partly because it was hard to remember what took place during the hour until we went back and read the review for it.

The Drew Crew was desperately seeking a way to destroy the Aglaeca. And, once again, they failed. However, it felt as if the plot was being dragged out at that point, and we were ready to move onto another mystery.

Favorite Love Interest for Nancy

Now, this might cause a bit of a stir within the shipping community, but it's hard to ignore how perfect Ace is for Nancy.

And since her relationship with Nick has just about sailed beyond the point of no return, it's time for Nancy to get some love herself.

There's no doubt that Nancy and Nick shared chemistry, but their doomed relationship was a product of bad timing. It just never felt one hundred percent right between the two of them.

Now, Nick has George, and they are amazing together. And with the two of them going strong, Ace has slowly but surely crept his way into Nancy's heart.

He is the person who balances her out, the calm to her storm. And they are probably the two most eager ones out of the Drew Crew to solve a mystery. Amazingly, we never saw their chemistry before.

Unfortunately, Ace has a girlfriend and doesn't realize that he has obvious feelings for his best friend. It's only a matter of time before Ace gets his act together, but we are here for the slow burn.

Most Underutilized Character

While each character in the Drew Crew had their moment to shine this season, one couldn't help but notice that Bess was used more for comedic relief than for substantial storylines.

Sure, Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 8 detailed her complex relationship with the Marvins. But the writers never got the chance to revisit that story, and it feels far from over.

Bess also had that strange yet endearing, forbidden romance with Odette. However, Bess deserves a better individual plot than the one she got.

There's always hope for Nancy Drew Season 3!

Best Case of the Week

It wouldn't be a season of Nancy Drew if it didn't sprinkle in a few small mysteries while the bigger ones loomed overhead. And the best one, by far, was the ridiculously fun cursed wedding dress.

First of all, it's wonderful to see a network television show tackle the issues of slut-shaming and promote women embracing their sexual identities.

It was an important message, and the only way it could be told on a show about the supernatural was through a cursed wedding dress that infected the main character. So let's just say that it heightened Nancy's attraction toward certain men.

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 10 brought the most joy to us as viewers because it allowed Kennedy McMann to stretch her comedic muscles. Thankfully, it was also a much-needed break from the spooky element of the show.

Most Surprising Twist

We are set for a lifetime of shocking twists, given how many there were on this season. But the one that stood out the most was undoubtedly the reveal that the Wraith had latched itself onto Nancy back on Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 1.

It took sixteen episodes for the Drew Crew to realize that there was something supernaturally wrong with Nancy. And the audience, as well, never suspected a thing even though the clues were all there.

Nowadays, it's an amazing feat for writers to surprise their audience, given how much media we all consume. But the development with the Wraith was masterfully done, and it's a story that we will not soon forget.

Best Ghost Reveal

Another wonderfully crafted plot development revealed that Celia had been murdered and that Nancy had been conversing with her ghost on Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 16.

Something had been off with Celia for the entire hour, but one could not have guessed that it was because she was dead.

Nancy Drew has dealt with her fair share of ghosts, but this one stung the most.

Celia and Nancy surprisingly developed a sweet bond despite all of the Hudson family drama, which was just another blow for the girl detective.

Character Redemption Award

The biggest plot twist of Nancy Drew Season 1 was the reveal that Nancy's birth parents were Lucy Sable and Ryan Hudson.

This paved the way for Ryan's character development, cementing a fatherly role in Nancy's life.

But he still needed to put the work in and prove to Nancy that he wasn't like the rest of his family. It took some time, but Ryan and Nancy are finally in a good place where they can explore a father-daughter relationship.

Saddest Death

Even though Nancy brought George back to life with the blood shroud, George's death scene still haunts us to this day.

All five actors who portray the members of the Drew Crew were absolutely brilliant on this scene. Some of them clung to desperation, and others painfully accepted their friend's fate.

It was a moving moment that forced us to hold our breaths until George took her first.

We have no idea what these characters would do without George and her courage and wit. But since she is, unfortunately, still marked for death, we believe that this will not be the last George death scene we will witness.

Character We Loved to Hate

Gil Bobbsey is the very definition of a "bad boy." He's the classic character who is brought in to be a love interest for the "good girl."

Typically, the girl believes that she can change the boy, and they live happily ever after. However, this wasn't the case for Nancy Drew.

Gil showed his true colors on Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 9 when he made it very clear that he would sacrifice George's life to get the blood shroud. And there was no going back for him.

We all cheered once Nancy broke up with him because she realized how toxic he was in her life.

Creepiest Creature

There weren't too many disturbing supernatural beings this season, but out of the few, the award for most creepy would have to go to the lamia.

Nancy and the Drew Crew came face-to-face with the lamia on Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 6. It was a creature that preyed on children, making it all the more terrifying.

We won't subject you to looking at a picture of it because we're sure that the image of the lamia has haunted you as it has us.

Character We So Desperately Need to See Again

Can The CW please pick up the Tom Swift spin-off? We need that show, like, yesterday.

Of course, the character of Tom Swift is so important because he would be the first gay Black man to lead a network series. But he's also just a joy to watch.

His chemistry with Nancy and the rest of the Drew Crew, most notably Nick, was off the charts. If he gets his own show, there's no doubt that there would be crossovers in our future.

There is so much that can be done with the Tom Swift character. The stories are truly endless. Hopefully, The CW recognizes his potential as well.

Strongest Couple

George and Nick's relationship was a surprising yet welcome development of the first season. They were cute together, but it remained to be seen if they could really go the distance.

They were relentlessly tested on the second season, though, and they proved that they are meant to last.

George and Nick exchanged "I love you's," they discussed the racial discrimination they have each faced, and they survived a ghostly possession.

And, now, George's proposal looms over them. But does anyone really doubt that Nick will say no?

Overall Grade: A+

I believe I saw someone on Twitter say this, and I couldn't help but agree. Nancy Drew Season 2 is a prime example of a perfect season of television.

From great character development to crazy plot twists and surprising new dynamics, this season was one to be treasured. Its pacing was phenomenal despite the struggles it had to face, thanks to the pandemic.

This second season hit all of the emotional beats it wanted to and took us on an insane ride we will never forget or take for granted.

