NCIS Lines Up The Good Wife Star ... to Replace Mark Harmon?!

While NCIS has been renewed for Season 19, there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the series.

NCIS Season 18 concluded with Gibbs in danger after a boat blew up.

Now, the hit CBS series is said to be bringing a TV legend into the fold in the form of Gary Cole.

Variety reports that Cole is in talks to join the veteran procedural, but CBS has not commented on the reports, leading to speculation about what it could mean.

If you watch NCIS online, you know Gibbs lost his place as the leader of the team during the most recent season, putting his future in doubt.

We also know that Mark Harmon is definitely returning for NCIS Season 19, but what we don't know is whether he will be a series regular or a recurring player.

Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter alleged that Harmon was plotting his exit from the franchise.

At the time, it was teased that he could return in a part-time capacity, or not at all.

This led to questions about the long-term future of the series, but with Gibbs not at the helm of the NCIS, could Gary Cole's character step in to lead the team?

It would certainly allow Harmon to appear in fewer episodes if that's what he wants.

Variety teases Cole will have a "major" role, so we're inclined to believe this will shake up the series like never before.

Many of the other stars are locked in for the next season, but Emily Wickersham recently revealed she was done with the series.

"Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been. This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later," Wickersham shared last month.

She added, "This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won’t forget."

Wickersham concluded her message, "Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history. Time goes fast. Eat it up but chew slowly."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.