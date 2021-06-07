Paramount+ Summer Lineup: Prepare for Lots of Movies, Series, & Sports!

Paramount+ is getting bigger.

The ViacomCBS-owned streaming announced it will significantly expand its content offering this summer, starting with the exclusive premiere of the sci-fi action film “Infinite” and introduction of more than 1,000 premium movies this week.

From generation-defining films and award-winning classics to thrilling action-adventure movies and family-friendly hits, the world-class movie library will be complemented by a summer slate of highly anticipated originals, plus an unrivaled sports package that includes hundreds of marquee soccer matches.

The new summer slate will roll out over the next several weeks, joining Paramount+’s already extensive content portfolio that is now available to subscribers at a new low-cost tier of just $4.99/month starting today.

“The breadth and depth of premium feature films and exclusive series coming to the service further strengthens our position in the market as a premium entertainment destination and, by offering this compelling content portfolio at an all-new low cost, makes us even more accessible to a wide consumer audience,” said Tom Ryan, President, and Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming.

Paramount+ is dramatically scaling its feature film offering to include more than 2,500 popular titles by the end of summer 2021.

The first 1,000 films will be available starting June 10, 2021.

The service will also exclusively debut Infinite, a sci-fi action film starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor and directed by Antoine Fuqua, on June 10; premiere the much anticipated PAW Patrol: The Movie on August 20, the same day it hits theaters; and become the streaming home for A Quiet Place Part II' following its successful theatrical release.

On the TV front, the summer slate includes iCarly (June 17), Evil (June 20), RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (June 24), RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked! (June 24), The Good Fight (June 24), Behind the Music (July 29), Star Trek: Lower Decks (August 12), and more.

If that isn't enough, Paramount+ is home to CBS Sports’ English-language soccer coverage in the U.S., from hundreds of live matches across the globe to pregame and postgame studio analysis and interviews.

Paramount+’s packed summer of soccer is well underway, featuring Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers in June, the start of qualifiers for UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League, the start of Italy’s Serie A season in August, and Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, Campeonato Brasileirão Série A, and NWSL regular season competition throughout the summer.

