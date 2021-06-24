Sex Education: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Delayed Season 3!

It's been a long wait, but Sex Education Season 3 finally has a premiere date!

Netflix on Thursday announced the new season will bow September 17 and will consist of eight episodes, in line with the previous two seasons.

"It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way," reads the official description.

"Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms."

"Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff."

Other new cast members include Jason Isaacs playing Peter Groff, Mr. Groff’s more successful and not very modest older brother, recording artist and songwriter, Dua Saleh, who joins in their acting debut, playing Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale.

Indra Ové is also on board as Elsie’s foster mum Anna.

Netflix also shared some photos that show the new and returning cast members as they move on to new chapters in life.

It's been a long wait for fans who have been waiting for fresh episodes. Like many other series, Sex Education was delayed.

Sex Education stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, and Tanya Reynolds.

The cast also includes Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalbali, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar, and Jim Howick.

The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven.

The writing team includes Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey, and Alice Seabright, with additional material from Jodie Mitchell. Season 3 is directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo.

Laurie Nunn, Ben Taylor, and Jamie Campbell are also Executive Producers.

Sex Education is one of many shows that have received premiere dates at Netflix. It joins Never Have I Ever Season 2, Atypical Season 4, Sex/Life Season 1, and many more!

What are your thoughts on the casting details, the premiere date, and the first look photos?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.