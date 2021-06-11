She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil to Play Villain Titania in Disney+ Series

The Marvel universe continues to expand on Disney+, and one of the long-gestating series has cast a villain.

Variety is reporting that Jameela Jamil has joined the cast of the series in the role of Titania.

Orphan Black grad Tatiana Maslany stars as the titular superhero, aka Jennifer Walters, a cousin of Bruce Banner’s who is a lawyer with some of her cousin's abilities.

Titania is described as “a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of She-Hulk,” according to the report.

The cast of the in-the-works series also includes Renée Elise Goldsberry (Girls5eva, Hamilton) as Amelia and Ginger Gonzaga (I’m Dying Up Here) as Jennifer’s best friend.

Mark Ruffalo is also set to reprise his role as The Hulk, while Tim Roth is set to return as his Hulk character of The Abomination.

Jamil is best known for her role of Tahani on NBC's recently concluded comedy, The Good Place.

Jamil also hosts the TBS game show The Misery Index and serves as a judge on the HBO Max competition series, Legendary.

As has been the case with the MCU series on Disney+, there has been no confirmation of this casting.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe remains one of the biggest brands in entertainment, and Disney+ has a big interest in expanding the franchise.

We've already had WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and most recently Loki, which all released to rave reviews.

They've taken viewers to different corners of the MCU, delivering storytelling and visuals typically kept for big-budget movies.

The good news is that Disney+ is all-in on these properties and has a string of other shows in various stages of development.

No firm premiere date for She-Hulk has been set, and given the ever-changing nature of the pandemic, we probably shouldn't draw any conclusions.

Others series in the pipeline at Disney+ are Secret Invasion, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and Hawkeye.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.