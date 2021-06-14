Star Trek: Prodigy -- Meet the Crew and FIRST IMAGES

The newest member of the Star Trek franchise launches later this year and they have their sights set on a younger demographic with a whole new perspective on Starfleet and its strange, new worlds.

A co-production of Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios, Star Trek: Prodigy will air on Paramount+ and features the return of Kate Mulgrew as the iconic Kathryn Janeway as the ship's emergency training hologram.

Paramount+ announced today the talented individuals who will voice the show's ragtag bunch of young crew members: Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, Brett Gray, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, and Ella Purnell.

Although some of the cast members are young actors, they all bring a wealth of experience and talent to the bridge and their respective characters.

Rylee Alazraqui (Doug Unplugs, Home Economics) plays Rok-Tahk, a Brikar and an unusually bright eight-year-old girl. Rok is a bit shy, but not when it comes to her love for animals.

Dee Bradley Baker (SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer) is Murf, whose age and species are unknown but who is an endearing, indestructible blob with curiously good timing and an insatiable appetite for ship parts.

Brett Gray (On My Block, When They See Us) plays Dal, 17 years old and an unknown species, he fancies himself a maverick, who even in the toughest times, holds strong onto his unwavering hope.

Angus Imrie (The Crown, Emma) portrays Zero. Zero is a Medusan: a noncorporeal, genderless, energy-based lifeform.

Since others would go mad at the sight of their true self, Zero wears a containment suit they made themselves to protect others.

Jason Mantzoukas (Infinite, Big Mouth) plays Jankom Pog, a 16-year-old Tellarite. Tellarites are known to relish an argument, and Jankom is no different. Regardless of opinion, he will always play ‘devil’s advocate’ for the sake of hearing all sides.

Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead, Sweetbitter) is Gwyn, a 17-year-old Vau N’Akat who was raised on her father’s bleak mining planet and grew up dreaming to explore the stars.

Exciting, right?

The CG-animated series is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences and will follow this motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future.

These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

Star Trek: Prodigy is a product of CBS Studios' new animation arm, Eye Animation Productions, in partnership with Nickelodeon Animation Studio, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.

The story takes place only a few years after the events of Paramount+'s other animated Star Trek series, Star Trek: Lower Decks, which is aimed at an older, more adult audience.

Lower Decks' showrunner, Mike McMahan, has mentioned that there's had to be coordination between the two shows to respect the timeline they are creating.

They really do have a wealth of Star Trek for all ages these days!

Whether the two shows will ever cross over remains an unanswered, but burning, fandom question.

Star Trek: Prodigy joins Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Short Treks, and Star Trek: Discovery in the Paramount+ Star Trek line-up.

Next up is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds which follows the adventures of the U.S.S. Enterprise as captained by Anson Mount's Christopher Pike, with his Number One played by Rebecca Romjin by his side and supported by Ethan Peck's Spock.

We love an expanding world!

Are YOU ready to sign on to explore the galaxy with this young and adventure-bound crew?

What are your thoughts on the expansion of the franchise?

Chat with me in the comments!

Diana Keng is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.