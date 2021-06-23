Stephen Amell Hits Back at Report That He Was 'Forcibly Removed' From Airplane After Argument with Wife Cassandra Jean

Stephen Amell is hitting back at a TMZ report that he was forcibly removed from a flight.

The outlet ran a piece that alleged the former Arrow star was “forcibly removed from a flight in Texas” after “allegedly screaming at his wife [Cassandra Jean] in front of a plane full of passengers.”

TMZ claimed that Amell "appeared intoxicated" and was told multiple times to lower his voice before being escorted off a flight on Monday, the outlet alleges.

Stephen and Cassandra were attending the ATX Television Festival over the weekend and were said to be on a flight to Los Angeles from Austin.

Cassandra and her companions reportedly remained on the flight, which later went to Los Angeles.

Page Six also reported some alleged details of the incident, with a spokesperson for the airline sharing the following with the outlet.

“Delta flight 966 on June 21 took a brief, eight minute departure delay after an unruly customer was deplaned from the aircraft prior to departure in Austin. The flight arrived ahead of schedule at Los Angeles International Airport.”

Amell took to Twitter in the aftermath of the article with two Tweets.

“My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did," he tweeted.

"Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed,” Stephen shared.

“I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle.”

Amell and Cassandra got married on Christmas Day 2012. They share 7-year-old daughter Maverick Alexandra Jean Amell.

The actor will next be seen on the Starz wrestling drama Heels, where he stars opposite Alexander Ludwig.

The series is set to bow on the premium cabler on August 15.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.