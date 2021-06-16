Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 10 Review: O Mother, Where Art Thou?

Are you still holding your breath?

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 10 staged an even bigger family reunion than expected, but it did so with the signature heart infused through the series since Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 1.

If you watch Superman & Lois online, you know Morgan Edge has been painted as this big villain since the jump but is anyone else starting to feel like he's been a casualty of a terrible start in life.

Kal-El had a great upbringing, arriving on Earth to be welcomed -- and raised -- by the Kent family, but the story had to be completely different for Tal-Ro.

It was a highly successful way to flesh out the machinations of Tal-Ro, who declared that he was the first son sent to Earth to help the dying Krypton.

It was one of those revelations you'd expect from a season finale, but Superman & Lois Season 1 has been firing from all cylinders, proving that there are many more stories to be told.

Tal-Ro didn't even seem jealous about Kal-El's upbringing, but did anyone actually expect Kal-El to help his brother with the mission?

They are polar opposites, and no amount of big speeches will make Tal-Ro change his mind. He wants Krypton to be brought back and take over Earth, and in all honesty, reuniting with deceased loved ones sounds like a nice opportunity.

Clark: Brother?

Morgan: I know how unlikely it may seem, but the two of us, we share the same Kryptonian blood.

Clark: You are not my brother.

Morgan: I am, Kal-El, whether you want to believe it or not. Permalink: I know how unlikely it may seem, but the two of us, we share the same Kryptonian blood.

Permalink: I know how unlikely it may seem, but the two of us, we share the same Kryptonian blood.

There had to be more to the tale, and learning that the humans would lose out on their lives as a result was too much for Kal-El to handle, so I can understand why the events played out as they did.

Lara Lor-Van taking over Lana's body, even if only for a short time, allowed Kal-El some much-needed closure because of how his life was changed forever when he was sent to Earth all those years ago.

I half-expected there to be a last-minute twist that rendered Lara Lor-Van a villain, but that would have been a huge swing for this young series.

Lara Lor-Van was proud of her son and his accomplishments and was at peace with where he is in life, leading me to believe the reunion was successful.

One thing that crossed my mind is what happens to the Kryptonian subconscious when it is taken out of the human body? Does that render it used up, never to be used again?

Because, what if Morgan finds a way to bring Lara Lor-Van back in someone else's body as a means to manipulate his brother? The possibilities are endless here, but I think we can all agree that Lana's decision was heroic.

She felt a sense of responsibility due to her helping Morgan build his army into what it was, but she was also potentially leaving her children without a mother and father.

There were so many things that could go wrong, and I especially liked the way Clark and Lois were visibly concerned about her offering herself up to be the test subject.

Morgan: My real name is Tal-Rho. I'm the son of Zeta-Rho and Lara Lor-Van.

Clark: That's not possible. My mother --

Morgan: Married Jor-El, your father. Yes, I know. Years after, she'd been matched to my father, years after I was born. It was when she first warned that Krypton was dying. The very reason my father sent me here. Permalink: Married Jor-El, your father. Yes, I know. Years after, she'd been matched to my father, years...

Permalink: Married Jor-El, your father. Yes, I know. Years after, she'd been matched to my father, years...

Something tells me remnants of the Kryptonian consciousness will remain in these humans as we head into the final five episodes of the season. That could lead to Lana telling Clark she knows the truth about his superhero status.

There has to be some major blowback because of just how many residents of Smallville had been in contact with the X-Kryptonite.

Lois and the paper will only be able to control the narrative for so long before the story travels well out of Smallville.

I'm at a loss for how John Henry Irons fits into this because his story is far from over, and I suspect he'll be sniffing around when he learns about the connection between Tal-Ro and Kal-El.

While I doubt history is about to repeat itself, I wouldn't be surprised if Tal-Ro finds a way to manipulate Kal-El into joining his cause.

Jonathan's behavior is rendering him a highly concerning individual. Clark and Lois have managed to keep secrets for years, but here he is telling Sarah everything about her father and what's happening.

Sarah obviously knew what happened because of the party earlier in the season, and of course, what happened with Tag, but why did Jonathan feel the need to tell her everything?

Jonathan needs to understand that he needs to consult with his elders when making such a decision because there is so much that could go wrong on the back of his actions.

Kal-El: I know this must be a lot to process.

Lara: Resurrection was my life's work, as a way to ensure our civilization was not lost forever. It was never meant to be used as a way to supplant another race. Permalink: Resurrection was my life's work, as a way to ensure our civilization was not lost forever. It...

Permalink: Resurrection was my life's work, as a way to ensure our civilization was not lost forever. It...

Yes, he managed to protect himself and his mother against the superpowered Kyle thanks to his deception, but there's going to be a time he's going to go too far.

Samuel has already been put on blast for meddling in his daughter's life, but he needs to clue Lois up about the measures her son is taking.

With the town in a state of flux, the last thing anyone needs is someone who goes rogue without thinking about the implications for everyone else involved.

That being said, Sarah's meeting with her father was an enjoyable scene.

It was easy for Sarah to render her father a drunk because of his past actions, but now that she knows the true extent of what's going on, I hope she's more of a Jonathan than a Jordan.

What are your thoughts on all of the exciting developments?

Were you surprised we met Kal-El's mother? Do you think she's truly gone now?

What is Morgan's latest plan?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes of Superman & Lois Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.