Supernatural Creator Eric Kripke Apologizes to Jared Padalecki Over Prequel Confusion

Fans of Supernatural were thrown for a loop when news of a prequel in development dropped on Thursday.

Series creator, Eric Kripke, is now weighing in after Jared Padalecki revealed his shock at not knowing about the series.

Initially, Kripke tweeted his excitement about the new series, writing:

"When @JensenAckles first told me this story, I loved it."

"He @DanneelHarris & @rthompson1138 are the perfect people to make it. (The other perfect person is too busy Texas Rangering.)."

"Thanks for carrying the torch, guys, go kick it in the ass. Proud of you."

Kripke has since followed up on the matter, revealing that he thought Padalecki knew.

"Guy. When I wrote this, I assumed Jared knew. I was wrong. I already apologized to him & @jarpad & @JensenAckles worked it out," he wrote.

"I love them both like brothers, both equally contributed to #SPN. Families have bumps, they overcome them, that's why they're family."

Deadline initially broke the news of the new series, revealing that Jensen and Danneel were preparing the series through their production company, with original EP Robbie Thompson attached to pen the script.

“After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?'” Jensen Ackles told Deadline.

“When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story."

"I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

"Dude. Happy for you," Padalecki wrote.

"Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter."

"I'm excited to watch but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."

"No. It's not. This is the first I've heard about it. I'm gutted," he said in response to a fan who thought it was a joke.

Padalecki also took aim at Thompson with the following tweet that has since been deleted.

“Et tu brute? Wow. What a truly awful thing you’ve done,” it read.

“#Bravo you coward.”

On Friday, Padalecki tweeted that he did not want people spreading hate on the back of the controversy.

“Please PLEASE don’t send any hate or threats,” he wrote.

“I care deeply about everybody involved and would be in true misery if any of them were harmed or threatened.”

In the end, Padalecki wrote that he and Ackles had smoothed things over.

“@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good,” Padalecki wrote in a tweet on Friday.

“The show is early in the process with miles to go. We’ve travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don’t stop us. Once brothers, always brothers.”

Ackles subsequently responded: “Love you @jarpad. Miss these talks. I forgot how much face time we always used to get."

"And I miss that too. I know you’re busy… as am I, but you’re still my brother. I miss you, pal.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.