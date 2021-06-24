The Blacklist Creator Exits Ahead of Season 9: 'I Genuinely Believe the Series Remains Full of Life'

It truly is the end of an era for NBC's The Blacklist.

Less than 24 hours after Megan Boone's final episode aired, news broke that series creator Jon Bokenkamp was also departing.

Bokenkamp served as a writer and executive producer and will not have a presence on the show when it returns for The Blacklist Season 9.

“I wanted to write you directly to let you know that I’ve made the difficult decision to leave The Blacklist,” Bokenkamp shared via Twitter.

“I love this show with all of my heart, and it’s been an incredible journey, but after eight years I feel it’s time for me to step out of my comfort zone, try something new, and explore a few of the other characters and stories that have been crawling around in my head.”

“I am likely biased, but the Blacklist fanbase is not only the most dedicated and ravenous in television, but whip smart and hard as hell to fool,” he continued.

“You are the lifeblood of our show, and it’s your enthusiasm that leaves me feeling — more than anything — grateful."

"I genuinely believe the series remains full of life, creatively strong, and that bright days lie ahead.”

Little is actually known about The Blacklist Season 9 aside from the fact that Bokenkamp and Boone will no longer be a part of it.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 22 killed off the character of Liz Keene, changing the fabric of the show forever.

The episode seemingly suggested that Red was Liz's biological mother, but in true The Blacklist fashion, it left fans wondering.

Boone said goodbye to the show with an emotional Instagram post on Thursday while her final episode was airing.

"This experience, for me, has been an entire life inside of my own life,” she began, alongside a photo of her and costar James Spader in character.

“These eight years playing Liz Keen have helped me better define the world and myself, as she set out to do the same."

"Liz sought incorruptible familial bonds, and collided with powerful forces to reveal the boundaries where a cruel, indifferent world ended and she began.”

She added that “as her story ends, I am grateful, most of all for the people I shared this time with: my fellow cast members present and past, our incredible crew who carried every single day for all involved, and those of you we entertained."

"The dreams inside this little life are the memories I still have of the guest stars passing through, however briefly — of their faces, their voices, their idiosyncrasies and talents," the emotional post continued.

"There have been such an astounding abundance of you over my 150+ episodes that, ironically, I could not list you all here, but… What a list. What a dream. Thank you all.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.