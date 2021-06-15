The Blacklist Shocker: Megan Boone Exits After 8 Seasons!

The Blacklist is losing its leading lady.

Deadline is reporting that Megan Boone is bowing out of the series during the upcoming The Blacklist Season 8 finale.

While details are scarce, news of the exit is said to be a mutual decision between Boone and the series producers.

What's more, it wasn't an eleventh-hour decision, with it being plotted well ahead of The Blacklist Season 9 renewal.

As a result, an exit plot has been crafted, meaning that fans will get some closure for the character of Liz Keene.

James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, and Harry Lennix will be the sole original cast members when the popular drama returns for its ninth season later this year.

If you watch The Blacklist online, you know the series has put Liz against her onetime mentor, Red, clearly setting the stage for a tense final showdown between the pair.

Liz has changed a lot during The Blacklist Season 8, so it will be fun for fans to see how all of this shakes out.

Boone was absent for eight episodes this season, leading to questions about her future in the long term.

Looking ahead, The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 21 is set to finally unveil the secrets of the past, most importantly, how Red and Liz crossed paths at the beginning of the series.

According to TV Insider, fans will finally get answers to some of their most burning questions, which is sure to make these final episodes of the season worth tuning in for.

Liz has hardly been a fan-favorite in recent years, thanks to the less than stellar writing for her character, but the character drifting to the dark side after where the series started with her was quite the heel turn.

While Boone's next project has not been announced, Deadline does note that the star is already plotting something.

The Blacklist has sagged in recent seasons in the ratings, but it continues to be a force in delayed viewing and internationally.

During the 2019-2020 season, The Blacklist reached nearly 39 million total viewers across linear and digital platforms.

NBC notes that the series brings in a premium upscale audience, ranking as the #2 broadcast drama during the 2019-20 season among the 18-49 demo in $100K+ per household on an index basis.

The cast also includes Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, and Laura Sohn.

