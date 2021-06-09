The Chair: Sandra Oh's New Netflix Comedy Gets Earlier Premiere

Killing Eve may not be returning for its final season this year, but at least we will have Sandra Oh gracing our screens again in the near future.

The Chair, a new comedy series starring the beloved actress, will now launch on August 20 on the streaming service.

It was previously set to launch on August 27, so we're getting this one a whole week earlier.

The Chair follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University.

Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department and as one of the few staff members of color at the university.

Six half-hour episodes have been ordered, and there's some impressive talent attached to the series.

Amanda Peet is an executive producer, writer, and showrunner.

Joining Peet as executive producers are Sandra Oh, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Bernie Caulfield, and Daniel Gray Longino.

Writers are Peet, along with Annie Julia Wyman, Richard E. Robbins, Jennifer Kim, and Andrea Troyer.

The Director of all episodes is Daniel Gray Longino.

The cast consists of Sandra Oh as Professor Ji-Yoon Kim, Jay Duplass as Professor Bill Dobson, Holland Taylor as Professor Joan Hambling, Bob Balaban as Professor Elliot Rentz, Nana Mensah as Professor Yaz McKay, David Morse as Dean Paul Larson, and Everly Carganilla as Ju-Hee “Ju Ju” Kim.

It's certainly a change of direction for Benioff and Weiss, who are coming off show running duties on Game of Thrones, which wrapped in 2019 after eight seasons.

While the ending was the topic of much debate, the franchise will live on with multiple spinoffs.

The series joins a wealth of Netflix series that have landed premiere dates of late, including Elite, Outer Banks, Virgin River, Locke & Key, Atypical, and Lupin.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.