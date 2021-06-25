The Crown Season 5 Casts Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major

The Crown is bringing another pivotal figure in British history to life during its fifth season.

Netflix announced Friday that Jonny Lee Miller had landed the role of Prime Minister John Major.

Major served as prime minister and leader of the UK’s Conservative party from 1990 to 1997 after serving as Chancellor of the Exchequer and Foreign Secretary under Margaret Thatcher from 1987 to 1990.

As has been the case with The Crown, the series is, once again, revamping its cast, which it does every two seasons.

Miller joins an ensemble that will include Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter, Trying) as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) as Princess Margaret, and Elizabeth Debicki (The Night Manager) as Princess Diana.

Dominic West (The Affair) has also reportedly been cast as Prince Charles, but casting has yet to be confirmed.

After a lengthy delay in November, the Crown Season 4 arrived on Netflix and introduced Gillian Anderson as Thatcher and Emma Corrin as a young Diana Spencer.

The season navigated big changes to the British monarchy as well as the beginning of the relationship between Charles and Diana.

The Crown Season 5 will chart their divorce, as well as Di's death.

Netflix initially announced the upcoming season to be the final one for the series, but the plan changed last summer, and a sixth season was ordered.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," series creator Peter Morgan said in a statement to THR when the change was announced.

"To be clear, season six will not bring us any closer to present day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail," adds Morgan.

Added Cindy Holland, Netflix's VP of original content: "The Crown keeps raising the bar with each new season."

"We can’t wait for audiences to see the upcoming fourth season, and we’re proud to support Peter’s vision and the phenomenal cast and crew for a sixth and final season."

Miller is well known for starring on Elementary, Eli Stone, Dexter, Eastenders, and Prime Suspect.

On the big screen, he has appeared in The Flying Scotsman, Trainspotting, and Mansfield Park, among others.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.