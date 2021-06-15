The CW Unveils Fall Premiere Dates for The 4400, All American, Legacies, & More

The CW is getting a head start on announcing when fans can expect its fall schedule to get underway.

The Flash and Riverdale are the last shows back, returning Tuesday, November 16, for what the network describes as five-episode fall events.

Both Riverdale and The Flash will be airing their current seasons for another few months yet, so the move makes sense.

For the first time in the network's history, the network will be programming Saturdays with unscripted offerings.

Sunday will be home to the Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot, as well as the stateside adaptation of Killer Camp.

Nancy Drew, which is relocating to Fridays, will return Friday, October 8.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman move to Wednesdays when they debut their new seasons Wednesday, October 13.

Both shows are currently airing Sundays.

Legacies returns Thursday, October 14, and will be joined by Walker two weeks later.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season Premiere)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM NANCY DREW (Season Premiere)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9

8:00-8:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00PM LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE (New Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM KILLER CAMP (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13

8:00-9:00PM DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM BATWOMAN (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14

8:00-9:00PM CORONER (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM LEGACIES (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 25

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM 4400 (New Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28

8:00-9:00PM WALKER (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM LEGACIES (Original Episode)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

8:00-9:00PM THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

All American: Homecoming, Charmed Season 4, DC’s Stargirl Season 3, Dynasty Season 5, In the Dark Season 4, Kung Fu Season 2, Naomi, Roswell, New Mexico Season 4, and Superman & Lois Season 2 are all on tap for midseason.

