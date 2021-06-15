The CW Unveils Fall Premiere Dates for The 4400, All American, Legacies, & More

at .

The CW is getting a head start on announcing when fans can expect its fall schedule to get underway.

The Flash and Riverdale are the last shows back, returning Tuesday, November 16, for what the network describes as five-episode fall events.

Both Riverdale and The Flash will be airing their current seasons for another few months yet, so the move makes sense.

The 4400 (2021) Key Art

For the first time in the network's history, the network will be programming Saturdays with unscripted offerings.

Sunday will be home to the Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot, as well as the stateside adaptation of Killer Camp.

Nancy Drew, which is relocating to Fridays, will return Friday, October 8.

Nancy - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 9

DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman move to Wednesdays when they debut their new seasons Wednesday, October 13.

Both shows are currently airing Sundays.

Legacies returns Thursday, October 14, and will be joined by Walker two weeks later.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

Hope's Plan to Save Lizzie - Legacies Season 3 Episode 14

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season Premiere)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two)

Important Player Missing - All American Season 3 Episode 14

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM NANCY DREW (Season Premiere)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9

8:00-8:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

Mick - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 6

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00PM LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE (New Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM KILLER CAMP (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13

8:00-9:00PM DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM BATWOMAN (Season Premiere)

Contemplating Life - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 16

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14

8:00-9:00PM CORONER (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM LEGACIES (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 25

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM 4400 (New Series Premiere)

Shocking Discovery - Walker Season 1 Episode 4

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28

8:00-9:00PM WALKER (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM LEGACIES (Original Episode)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

8:00-9:00PM THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

Volunteer Firefighters - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 7

All American: Homecoming, Charmed Season 4, DC’s Stargirl Season 3, Dynasty Season 5, In the Dark Season 4, Kung Fu Season 2, Naomi, Roswell, New Mexico Season 4, and Superman & Lois Season 2 are all on tap for midseason.

What are your thoughts on these premiere dates?

Are you surprised some of these shows are returning so soon?

Hit the comments.

17 New Ships To Board In 2020
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. Tags
  2. TV News
  3. The CW Unveils Fall Premiere Dates for The 4400, All American, Legacies, & More