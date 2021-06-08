The Flash Season 7 Episode 12 Review: Good-Bye Vibrations

Cisco Ramon has left the building.

The writers put their very best into The Flash Season 7 Episode 12 to say farewell to a couple of members of Team Flash, including one who has been there since the beginning.

It was an hour full of heartfelt moments, but it also never took itself too seriously to keep the mood as light as possible. What more could you expect from Cisco's goodbye episode?

So far, The Flash Season 7 has missed the mark with its storytelling in a couple of ways. But there's nothing like a final episode for one of the series' original stars to get it back on track.

"Good-Bye Vibrations" was OG The Flash through and through.

Are you guys debriefing without me? Cisco Permalink: Are you guys debriefing without me?

Permalink: Are you guys debriefing without me?

This show has the ability to balance hilarious scenes and serious heart-to-heart talks between its characters perfectly. And when it can do so, that's when The Flash is at its best.

If this episode were a big sobfest with all of the characters saying their goodbyes to Cisco and Kamilla, it just wouldn't work. That's why it was brilliant of the writers to include the Rainbow Raider story.

The scene where Barry and Cisco were affected by Rainbow Raider's powers was a joy to watch, and I'm sure it was just as fun to film for all actors involved.

It definitely broke the tension that had been brewing ever since Cisco and Kamilla told Barry, Caitlin, and Iris that they were moving.

It was also a break for the audience because happiness can be contagious, and how can you not smile when watching Barry break-dance?

Caitlin: Since when do you know how to break-dance?

Barry: Since I sped watch seventeen break-dancing videos online? Permalink: Since I sped watch seventeen break-dancing videos online?

Permalink: Since I sped watch seventeen break-dancing videos online?

There was a cloud hovering over all of us going into this particular episode because we knew we were going to say goodbye to Cisco. But this scene was a ray of sunshine that we definitely were not expecting.

Plus, it led to Cisco airing out his hurt feelings once he was cured of Rainbow Raider's influence.

At least to viewers, it was obvious that Barry and Caitlin were putting on a brave face for Cisco. But Cisco didn't see that, and you can't blame him for being hurt by his best friends' apparent indifference to his move.

It was only a matter of time before he confronted them.

Barry and Caitlin fessed up to their plan and apologized for their mistake. They thought it would have been better for everyone if they weren't emotional about Cisco moving, especially since Barry believed he would have tried to convince him to stay.

Caitlin: We are going to miss you so much.

Cisco: I'm gonna miss you, too.

Barry: Honestly, man, I was scared if we started talking about you leaving, I would ask you to stay. And maybe you actually would. I couldn't do that to my best friend. From the second I woke up, after being hit by lightning, you have been there. You were there every step of this journey. There wouldn't be a Flash without Cisco Ramon.

Cisco: I did build some pretty rad suits. Permalink: I did build some pretty rad suits.

Permalink: I did build some pretty rad suits.

It has been a while since we have seen such an emotional scene between the three original members of Team Flash, and it definitely did not disappoint.

Barry, Cisco, and Caitlin have been there for one another since the beginning. They are each other's best friends, and it's going to be so weird not to see Cisco debriefing with them at S.T.A.R. Labs in the future.

Cisco has been one of the best parts of this show since The Flash Season 1, and we're happy that he had such a good sendoff.

"Good-Bye Vibrations" accurately represented Cisco Ramon's character, with a couple of slap-happy moments, Star Wars references, Mecha-Vibe saving the day, and closing it all out with karaoke.

And one of the best parts was the flashback montage as Cisco reminisced about his time in Central City.

Seven seasons in, it can be easy to forget the earlier seasons and how much of an impact a character has had on a show. This scene was a reminder of Cisco's influence and how much The Flash has meant to him. Goodbyes are unfairly difficult.

Cisco wasn't the only one leaving Central City, even though the focus was mainly on him for most of the hour.

Kamilla also had a few goodbyes to say herself, most notably to the one person who gave her a job and believed in her ability as a photographer; Iris.

If we're honest, the goodbye between Kamilla and Iris would have had more of an impact if there were just one or two more scenes that explored Iris's hesitancy to replace her photographer.

Iris: Kamilla, you know better than anyone that we don't just cover local politics and football scores. We need someone who can handle everything.

Kamilla: And I get that. But, I mean, even I couldn't handle everything on day one. So maybe expecting everything from the get-go is asking a bit much. Permalink: And I get that. But, I mean, even I couldn't handle everything on day one. So maybe expecting...

Permalink: And I get that. But, I mean, even I couldn't handle everything on day one. So maybe expecting...

Iris was obviously having difficulty accepting that Kamilla was leaving, but we didn't see her working through those emotions. All of a sudden, she was apologizing to Kamilla, and everything was okay.

Iris and Kamilla have formed a strong friendship, and it would have been great to see them have a stronger goodbye. In any case, we'll miss Kamilla and her contributions to Team Citizen.

Goodbyes aside, we have to talk about that ending.

It was smart for the writers to incorporate the next plotline into an episode dedicated to Cisco and Kamilla. That way, this installment still contributed to the overarching season story.

Caitlin: Wow, that was fast.

Cisco: Yeah, well, it helps when your best friend is The Flash, doesn't it?

Caitlin: Sure does. Permalink: Sure does.

Permalink: Sure does.

The Forces storyline has been wrapped, which means that we are in store for another Graphic Novel. And it seems as though it is going to involve Psycho Pirate.

When Cecile looked into the mirror, the mask she had on her face was reminiscent of Psycho Pirate's.

I do not have a clue as to what this means or how the following episodes will play out, but it definitely has me intrigued.

What did you think, The Flash Fanatics?

How much will you miss Cisco and Kamilla? Do you wish we saw more of Kamilla and Iris's goodbye? Were you shocked that Rainbow Raider had good intentions behind her robberies? How heartwarming was the karaoke scene?

And what do you think Psycho Pirate has in store for Cecile and Team Flash?

Let me know in the comments, and do not forget that you can watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic!

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Good-Bye Vibrations Review Editor Rating: 4.4 / 5.0 4.4 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 4.4 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 4.4 / 5.0 ( 7 Votes) 4.4 / 5.0

Sarah Little is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.