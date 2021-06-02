The L Word Generation Q Season 2: First Look and Premiere Date!

Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q will mark its second season debut later this summer.

The premium cabler shared the news Tuesday that a second season would launch on non-linear platforms on Friday, August 6, ahead of a linear debut on Sunday, August 8.

The sophomore premiere will be available on streaming and on-demand for all Showtime subscribers.

What's more, new episodes will be available on streaming and on-demand every Friday in a move to capitalize on the streaming audience.

Many networks are adapting to the ever-changing market, allowing viewers to watch shows on their own terms.

AMC has had success streaming many of its original series days before their linear debut, so it will be exciting to see how this works out.

The first five episodes of season two will air Sunday nights, with the final five episodes of the season airing Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT up until its October 11 season finale.

Based on the groundbreaking drama series The L Word, season two will continue to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Sarah Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Sepideh Moafi), and Angelica Porter-Kennard (Jordan Hull) as they experience love, heartbreak, setbacks and success in L.A.

The sophomore run is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan (The Four-Faced Liar, 6 Balloons), along with series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Maisha Closson, and original series stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey.

Emmy(R) winner Rosie O'Donnell (SMILF), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Emmy, Academy Award(R) nominee Griffin Dunne (HOUSE OF LIES, This is Us), and Vanessa Williams (Candyman) have signed on to guest star in multiple episodes of the second season.

Check out the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

