The Real Housewives of Orange County: Three Stars Fired Ahead of Season 16!

When The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 debuts, it will be without three familiar faces.

TMZ reports that the Bravo reality series is saying goodbye to Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas.

Fan-favorite Heather Dubrow has also been recruited to return to the series after some time away.

News of a shakeup is not surprising.

Fans were less than thrilled with The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15, so it was inevitable producers would want to make some big changes to secure the future of the veteran series.

Dodd's exit was also foreshadowed due to controversial comments about Covid-19, in which she spoke out about health and safety protocols on Instagram.

Dodd was a central part of the cast since The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 11, but it seems that her controversial comments were enough to get her the boot.

Fans also took issue with the Bravolebrity sharing a selfie wearing a hat that said “Drunk Wives Matter.”

Fans took this as Dodd mocking the Black Lives Matter movement.

Dodd reacted to her firing on social media.

"The last five years have been an amazing experience. The next five years will be even better.

"I am so grateful for all the love and support and so excited about the future #RHOC."

Windham-Burke spent two seasons on the series, while Lyn-Vargas appeared on a single season.

"I'm incredibly sad to not be able to come back to The Real Housewives of Orange County next year," Windham-Burke said in a statement to People Magazine on Tuesday.

"I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show - the good, the bad, and the in-between. It feels revolutionary to say, but I was able to get sober and stay sober on reality TV.

"That something for which I will forever be grateful. And I came out, becoming the first gay Housewife in the franchise's history.

"What an incredible honor to look back upon, especially during Pride Month."

"I know I may have been too much for some, and that's okay. I am real, and I am happy being me. "I'm so grateful to those who have stood by me.

Windham-Burke concluded her statement with the following:

"There is a lot more to my life, and I hope you'll stick with me on this journey as I move forward in my next chapter."

As for Dubrow, she was a part of the series from Seasons 7 through 11 and is set to join Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson, who all landed contracts to return.

Rumors of late have suggested that Tamra Judge could be headed back to the show, but we'll have more details to report when filming actually commences.

Some of the shows in the franchise run with five housewives, but it's hard to imagine them going with four people in the cast.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.