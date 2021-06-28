The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 3 Review: The Lines Between Us

It took way too long for Sarah to come to an obvious solution.

But Sarah finally got the upper hand on the greedy New Hampshire governor on The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 3.

You would think a hip, young teacher such as Sarah would have understood the concept of someone being tried in the court of public opinion.

Also, she works with high-school students proficient in social media.

So why, oh why, did Sarah keep attempting the most cockamamie schemes to break the blockade?

I blame it on all the family drama that's distracting her.

You would think finding the quickest solution to get basic supplies for her citizens would be her top priority, but that didn't seem to be the case.

It's hard to blame Sarah as she's got one screwed-up extended family and group of friends. Otherwise, The Republic of Sarah would be just a wacky government class.

Which dysfunctional relationship was most intrusive? How about Danny and ... everybody?

No, that's an oversimplification. Danny, fortunately, has fiancee Piper in his corner. And he was smart enough to tell her about the sordid Cooper family history so that she was ready for Greylock when she came to visit.

Although she didn't seem to know who Corinne was when Danny introduced them on The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 2, so maybe he didn't tell Piper everything.

Piper sure could think on her feet, purposely not identifying herself to Ellen at the coffee shop. That didn't work forever, as wearing Ellen's mother's ring was a dead giveaway.

Which led to a tizzy in the Cooper household as both Ellen and Sarah were offended that Danny didn't tell them he had gotten engaged. Danny hadn't talked to them for years, and that was going to make him change his mind?

It was laughable that Ellen felt that the relationship between herself and Danny was repaired because she had gone on TV for her confessional on The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 1.

Her doing the right thing for once, after Danny had worked up the nerve to warn her about the Lydon lawyer blackmailing Sarah, hardly overcame the years of abuse Danny had suffered because of her alcoholism.

Sarah urged Ellen to go to an AA meeting, which she had resisted in the past. But Ellen continued to make bad choices instead, charging over to Danny's motel room.

Danny set Ellen straight right off the bat. But she wouldn't hear him, continuing to bang on the door.

Piper saw how Ellen's actions turned Danny into that scared little boy again and took over, driving Ellen away.

Finally, something caused Ellen to throw away her hidden bottle and attend an AA meeting, even if she had no idea how to use a support group.

If she ever figures that out, maybe, eventually, she could become the sage advisor that Sarah so desperately needs. All that political know-how locked inside a chronic drunk seems like a waste.

Poor Sarah has found herself surrounded by unhappy citizens while managing to offend two of her three best friends.

You can't blame Grover for being pissed at Sarah even though he knows inside that she's doing what's best for the town by allowing Lydon to dig for coltan on his land.

It was evident from Grover's conversations with AJ and Tyler that he wasn't processing what was happening well. He was losing the house that he built for the love of his life and was treating it as no big deal.

Sarah was right when she told Grover that he needed to talk to someone about his recent losses.

So it shouldn't have been a surprise when Grover torched it so that he had control over something in his life. Fortunately, he knows the ruler of Greylock, so he shouldn't get charged with anything.

Sarah was also pissed at Corinne, who knew that Danny was engaged.

But it's hard to blame Corinne, who was still processing that fact after finding out a couple of days before. There's been a lot going on in Greylock, and Corinne was concerned about her son Josh, who has diabetes since she would have trouble getting his medicine.

Also, Corinne was likely visiting Danny's room to tell him the truth about Josh's parentage. So that secret is still hanging around.

Sarah then got the one friend that was speaking to her, AJ, arrested, which is always beneficial for a cop's career.

What a lame idea to use a recreational boat to smuggle in supplies from Maine! Not surprisingly, the boat sank, likely along with AJ's career.

Hopefully, AJ got sprung when Sarah finally got the borders open again since her going out for a boat ride was no longer illegal. RIght?

At least Sarah's students managed to inspire her again, and she got the citizens riled up with her streamed speech.

Seeing harmless townsfolk getting beat down by a SWAT unit enabled other state leaders to grow a spine and stand up to Gov. Taggert. This allowed Sarah to get the upper hand so she could force a peace deal down Taggert's throat.

Paying for her activism was Bella, whose father has decided to get her away from all those bad influences by sending her away to boarding school.

