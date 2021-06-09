The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode Titles: What Do They Mean?!

Netflix is giving viewers some more insight into The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

As part of the streamer's GeekedWeek event, it unveiled the episode titles for all ten episodes.

The episode titles, in show order, are “Meet the Family,” “World’s Biggest Ball of Twine,” “Pocket Full of Lightning,” “Kugelblitz,” “Kindest Cut,” “Marigold,” “Auf Wiedersehen,” “Wedding at the End of the World,” “Six Bells,” and “Oblivion.”

Netflix's GeekedWeek event finds the streamer zeroing in on some of the biggest genre content on movies and TV.

Production on the third season is aready underway, but there's no telling when it might premiere on Netflix.

The streamer is expected to have a wealth of shows in the second half of 2021 due to many of its shows being delayed due to the pandemic.

In all likelihood, The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will not be on the air until 2022, and there will be some big changes.

Justin H. Min, who plays Ben, will now be playing Sparrow #2 going forward, and Netflix has said the following about the character:

This is not the sweet Ben we know and love. This Ben is a Machiavellian tactician, wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid.

Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant— Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs.

Read below for the six brand-new faces to be a part of the Sparrow Academy arc.

Justin Cornwell (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, I Am the Night) will play MARCUS, Sparrow #1.

A charming, chiseled, colossus. Honest, virtuous, and demanding, Marcus keeps the family together. Graceful but lethal, calculated but compassionate, he is as smart as he is strong.

Marcus is disciplined, rational and in control. He oozes confidence and leadership without ever having to raise his voice.

Britne Olford (The Path, Hunters) will play FEI, Sparrow #3. Fei sees the world in a special way.

She comes across as a misanthrope who would rather be alone than spend even a second with you.

But truth be told, Fei wishes she had a friend. Most of the time, Fei is the smartest person in the room and willing to work things out.

But if you cross her there’s no looking back because Fei won’t stop until the job is done.

Jake Epstein (Designated Survivor, Suits) will play ALPHONSO, Sparrow #4.

Years of crime fighting have left his face and body with countless visual reminders of his battles. To compensate, Alphonso is armed with a caustic and biting sense of humor.

The only thing he likes better than verbally battering anyone foolish enough to get in his face, is a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.

Genesis Rodriguez (The Fugitive, Big Hero 6) will play Sloane, Sparrow #5.

A romantic and a dreamer who feels a higher cosmic calling leaving her eager to see the world and experience a life beyond her upbringing.

But obligations to her family keep Sloane tethered to the Academy, as does her fear of crossing the family line. But Sloane has plans… and one day she might just be brave enough to act on them.

Cazzie David (86’ed, NY Times best-selling author of “No One Asked for This”) will play JAYME, Sparrow #6.

Jayme is a loner hidden under a hoodie. She doesn’t say much because she doesn’t have to. Jayme has a fear-inducing snarl. Catch a glimpse of it, and you’ll run across the street to avoid what follows.

Smart and sharp as a knife, she spends most of her time hanging with Alphonso, her only friend.

A new piece of VFX will also be joining the cast.

EXISTENTIAL DREAD INDUCING PSYKRONIUM CUBE (Newcomer) will play CHRISTOPHER, Sparrow #7.

Christopher is a telekinetic cube of unknown origin. He can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear. He acts as the Sparrows’ consulted oracle who hands out incredible advice and serves as the family mediator.

Trustworthy, loyal, and is treated by the Sparrows like any other sibling, Christopher is a force to be reckoned with.

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, and Aidan Gallagher will all be back for the third season!

