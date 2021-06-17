Titans Season 3 Teaser Trailer Finds Superheroes in Danger – When Does It Premiere?

It's been a long wait, but the premiere of Titans Season 3 is in sight.

HBO Max has released a first look teaser for the new season of the popular superhero series, which premieres on Thursday, August 12.

The first three episodes will be available on that date, with new episodes dropping every Thursday after that.

Titans Season 3 is set to wrap on October 21, meaning that it will not be airing multiple episodes every week.

Score, right?

We love HBO Max, but multiple episodes a week takes out a lot of the fun. Having one episode to keep us on our toes for a few months works best in our book!

Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong.

In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.

The series stars Brenton Thwaites as “Dick Grayson” aka “Nightwing,” Anna Diop as “Kory Anders” aka “Starfire,” Teagan Croft as “Rachel Roth” aka “Raven,” and Ryan Potter as “Gar Logan” aka “Beast Boy."

The cast also includes Conor Leslie as “Donna Troy” aka “Wonder Girl,” Curran Walters as “Jason Todd” aka “Red Hood,” Joshua Orpin as “Conner Kent” aka “Superboy,” and Alan Ritchson as “Hank Hall” aka “Hawk.”

The cast is rounded out by Minka Kelly as “Dawn Granger” aka “Dove,” Damaris Lewis as “Blackfire,” Savannah Welch as “Barbara Gordon,” and Vincent Kartheiser as “Dr. Jonathan Crane.”

Jay Lycurgo also joins the cast this season, recurring as Tim Drake.

Titans is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Based on the characters from DC, the series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, with Johns, Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter serving as executive producers.

The teaser trailer certainly shows off what we can expect in the coming season, but would it have hurt HBO Max to give us a little more after such a lengthy hiatus?

Have a look below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.